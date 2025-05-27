On the latest episode of Izingane Zes'thembu , Sne Mseleku's alleged pregnancy and supposed lobola were brought to light

Fans noted how her father, Musa Mseleku, dropped the bomb, and Mzansi called him for not having any boundaries

In a scathing video, the Uthando Nes'thembu star clapped back at people accusing her of being pregnant with her third baby

Snenhlanhla 'Sne' Mseleku would have almost gotten married. This revelation was revealed on the latest episode of Izingane Zes'thembu.

Musa Mseleku exposes daughter Sne's lobola drama, fans laugh

Source: Instagram

Polygamist Musa Mseleku reveals Sne's bombshell

Controversial reality TV star Sne Mseleku allegedly almost got married. This revelation was revealed by her father, Musa Mseleku. On the Uthando Nes'thembu spin-off focusing on the Mseleku children, Izingane Zes'thembu, Musa held nothing back when he criticised his daughter.

A fan, @NeneLeakesWigs, called Mseleku out for not having any boundaries, especially when it comes to his children.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I love that Musa has absolutely no boundaries and holds nothing back. Sne's lobola sgaxa is sending me."

Sne Mseleku denies expecting baby number 3

Before the season finale of Uthando Nes'thembu, Sne clapped back at the people who accused her of being pregnant with her third baby.

"Guys, how much is it to pay someone to mind their business? Someone had sent me a picture of myself and said people are congratulating me. Me, pregnant?" she asked.

"So today I went on Instagram live, and people are asking if I am really pregnant. Guys, since you are in my business, let me give you money so you can leave me alone.

"I am here to tell you that I am not pregnant. I do not want you guys to suspect me of getting rid of the baby when you eventually see that I was never pregnant. Stop spreading lies on Facebook."

Sne said she has a big belly and that she cannot hide it every time she posts a photo or video.

"What must I do if I have a big belly? I cannot get rid of it. So now I can't take videos because you guys will say I am pregnant. If I lose this weight, you will say I am sick."

Mzansi reacts to Musa Mseleku's bombshell

@Paballo_maseko_ shared:

"You can tell Sne was annoyed that Musa brought this up on TV. She was so embarrassed cause that lobola ended up in the ai."

@MoitseKatlego said:

"Like she apologises at the beginning of every season, then she's right back to her old self."

@KholofeloMilli2

"Sana?? The reason why she hates Mpilo, she wanted someone to be on her train ride with her because they both were born out of wedlock, only for Mpilo to not get on that train."

@nthabeemosh

"That man knows good TV, you can tell Sne didn’t want that to come out. The way he orchestrates everything and makes sure things are brought to light."

Sne given the shoulder after podcast interview

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sne Mseleku was apparently given the cold shoulder after appearing on a podcast.

Sne said some of her family members are not speaking to her, supposedly over what she disclosed in the show. People said that she deserved it because of the family secrets she spilt.

Source: Briefly News