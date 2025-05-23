Former The River makeup artist Bongi Mlotshwa has opened up about being a single mother to her daughter Enhle Mbali

Mlotshwa also reveals in an interview that she attempted to abort her daughter when she fell pregnant at 17

Fans of the award-winning makeup artist recently took to her interview post on the YouTube channel to praise her

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Enhle Mbali's mom Bongi Mlotshwa discusses her pregnancy. Images: Enhle Mbali

Source: Instagram

Talented makeup artist Bongi Mlotshwa recently opened up about falling pregnant with her daughter, Enhle Mbali when she was a teenager.

The award-winning makeup artist also opens up about her famous daughter, who recently topped Twitter trends when old pics of her marriage to DJ Black Coffee resurfaced online.

Mlotshwa reveals in an interview with Your Voice with Palesa that she was 17 years when she fell pregnant with her famous daughter.

"I fell pregnant when I was 17, first time, first experience. I fell pregnant with my daughter. I had entered Miss Soweto; I was the first princess."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I had a dream that I saw this beautiful baby and there was a doctor. My friends had put money together because they wanted me to enter Miss Black South Africa. So, I walked [out of the clinic] and they shouted at me. I never entered, I quickly became a mom," says the businesswoman.

Mlotshwa also reveals that Enhle's biological father was never there for her, but she met someone who accepted and loved Enhle like his own.

South Africans react to Bongi's interview

@dephine8815 said:

"Enhle's mum is beautiful and well-spoken."

@dandiekekana7283 replied:

"MamBongi is indeed a teenager, still looking young & beautiful. I love how she commented around her daughter's marital issues and her son in-law; I have so much respect for her. I'm excited that Aus 'Pally is introducing fun games to spice up the show, way to go ausi (sister), we are growing yepee."

@motso-talks8002 said:

"Yoh, she's incredibly beautiful and funny. Thank you, sis Palesa, for revealing the truths about this industry."

@SimangeleManoto said:

"I remember you Bongi from Malebone Hair Salon. I am Honey ko Dube."

@VAN_M57 wrote:

"Much respect MamBongi. She is beautiful inside and out. The industry is sleeping on you."

@neosjournal_ responded:

"Gorgeous ladies. I hope those planning to pursue a career in the makeup industry listen and take notes, so much wisdom."

@motso-talks8002 replied:

"Yoh, she's incredibly beautiful and funny. Thank you, sis Palesa for revealing the truths about this industry."

@Khaizos said:

"Mmagwe Enhle Mbali. Bathong Enhle is gonna be beautiful forever look at these genes. Waitse, I love, love, your daughter like she is my own sister. I fight for her in these streets of internet."

Makeup artist Bongi Mlotshwa opens up about falling pregnant as a teenager. Images: BongiMlotshwa

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee lives it up in Madrid amid Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's divorce drama

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November 2024 that South African Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee is having the time of his life in Madrid.

The DJ's divorce problems were back into the spotlight after his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, posted a cryptic video.

Mzansi has since pledged their support for Enhle Mbali after she encouraged women to fear men.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News