Social media influencer Munaka Muthambi, aka Mooo.nakaa, recently opened up about her exit from Piano Pulse

The former Piano Pulse podcaster reveals why she had to leave the YouTube channel and discusses her former boss, MacG, in an interview

Podcast and Chill fans took to Muthambi's latest interview video to criticise her for sounding ungrateful

Popular podcaster Munaka Muthambi, opens about being part of Podcast and Chill's network, Piano Pulse and leaving the YouTube channel.

Muthambi, who recently shaded her former boss, MacG Mukwevho, said that the Reason drama on Piano Pulse was a wake-up call for her.

The podcaster recently revealed in an interview that she knew within 2 months of being on the channel that it wasn't for her.

"Literally like 2 months in, I was like, is this really for me? I could feel from the start, people who know me know, I was always shaky about it. But, after the Reason situation, that's what I looked and prayed for. Not that I wanted the drama to happen. But it was like God was showing me."

She also reveals that she wasn't surprised when MacG said they wouldn't last on the network.

"I wasn't surprised when he said. Everyone always has something to say," says the Munaka.

Munaka's fans react to the interview

Itumeleng Phase reacted:

"Did she think that podcast is nice and chilled?"

Ngwanase777 wrote:

"In that podcast she was just flat, never caused any traction. The biggest question is would you hire her knowing even when she's given the chance, she doesn’t bekezela (lacks humility) and can’t handle pressure."

Extremesit04 responded:

"She definitely not the best thing that ever happened to Podcast and Chill. Like the "sound guy", we will even forget she ever went there."

Kabelomatobela said:

"I wonder if this is the real reason or if it is because of the leak."

Koetzmami reacted:

"I spat my coffee out when she said, “I’m present but I’m also not". I genuinely feel like this on an everyday basis."

Kalashi Nikov responded:

"She thinks she is smart, but she is a bonehead. We actually started to know her because of Podcast and Chill. She is ungrateful, she doesn't even have a talent, but she was put on the biggest podcast in Africa. Her thank you is bashing some podcast. Smart people don't move that way, small gigs she is getting are temporary entertainment industry is brutal she don't must not move this way."

Eyang05 said:

"With or without, the Network moving."

Pinksmalest24 replied:

"She deserves better smart move."

Blackgeniee wrote:

"This one was PR oriented, so it was no secret she wasn't a fit for the show often fronting radical opinions."

