Veteran actress Gcina Mkhize recently discussed her eviction saga after she was nearly kicked out of her home in 2024

The actress previously trended on social media when she posted heartbreaking videos pleading for help from South Africans

Mkhize received mixed reviews this week as her fans sympathised with her while others claimed that she deserved to be evicted

Former 'Isibaya' actress Gcina Mkhize gives an update on her house in Johannesburg. Image: @TXDNETWORK

Source: Twitter

Multi-award-winning thespian Gcina Mkhize recently gave an update on her eviction saga

The former Isibaya actress, who previously made headlines when she shared that she was facing eviction from her house in Johannesburg says she still stays at her home.

The veteran actress shared in an interview on The Voice with Palesa podcast that she will not move out of her house.

“I am still at the house that is my children’s and my home. Where will I go?” The South African law has failed me and my kids so much, they dismiss everything," says the star.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi respond to the actress' interview

@Mishtee0705 responded:

"I love how you allowed your guest to be herself without making her feel disrespected like in that other podcast. God will see her through her trials. She is so talented. She is a natural. A 50-year-old looking so hot."

@Getz_T said:

"Let's not condone Un lawlessness. Who stays in a house for free. Even people that are renting are paying at least she should have paid something the bank would not have repossessed the house. She is not a homeowner that is the bank house. The title deed is in the bank possession."

@nazikay1340 wrote:

"I wish all our industry people can just come on YouTube and we support them from here because SABC and DSTV failed us dismally. We appreciate your work aus Palesa and thank you to our lovely host. kuhle ukumbona emuhle!"

@Chanelmcd said:

"Wow she’s beautiful bandla. Like, insanely stunning. I love her outfit and natural vibe."

@Siphosenkosi-z1x replied:

"She can be a good drama teacher at any school, but our government will not see this talent and use it."

@makhosazanakubheka9894 wrote:

"Hai maan, there is no syndicate here. She blames everybody else but herself. Its so irritating, lack of accountability for her part. She shouldve used the money for lawyers to pay part of the bond judt to save her house. Shes so unreasonable and possibly delusional. Sis Palesa well done for balanced questioning."

@botse6088 says:

"This lady is so pretty, dark beauty, you can tell she is grounded and very much spiritual. May her wishes come true."

Former 'Isibaya' actress Gcina Mkhize gives an update on her house in Johannesburg. Images: Gcina Mkhize

Source: Instagram

Former 'Isibaya' actress Gcina Mkhize begs for assistance in heartbreaking video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in September 2024 that actress Gcina Mkhize shared a video begging for the public's assistance, claiming that she is in a property dispute with another man.

The former Isibaya actress showed an alarming video of her home without a wall, also claiming that they do not have electricity.

The video sparked varying reactions from South Africans who are shocked by the incident, while others are not bothered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News