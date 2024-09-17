Gcina Mkhize sent out a heartfelt thank-you to fellow South Africans for helping her

The actress faced eviction and recently shared her pleas for help, saying she was being bullied into leaving her house

However, her story sparked a cocktail of reactions online, where netizens celebrated her victory while others claimed she was entitled

Gcina Mkhize is grateful for the donations after she faced a cruel eviction. Images: gcinagrace

Gcina Mkhize is overjoyed by the help she has received from fellow South Africans after she faced eviction.

Gcina Mkhize sends thank-you message

Weeks after actress, Gcina Mkhize, pleaded for help after facing eviction from her house, she has returned to the socials with some good news.

Briefly News reported on the actress' housing troubles after a man "illegally" bought her house on auction and renovated it with her and her daughters inside.

In a new video posted by the former Isibaya actress, she was all smiles as she sent a thank-you message to her supporters for helping her through the traumatic situation:

"My kids and I are eternally grateful; we are deeply humbled by your kindness."

Mzansi weighs in on Gcina Mkhize situation

Netizens are relieved that the actress is receiving help and hope that it changes her situation for the better:

TheRealSmomoh said:

"All strength to her during these difficult times."

YollyBlu was relieved:

"So happy she is getting the help she needs."

Sifiso22205704 was impressed:

"That's nice what they did for her."

Pearl_Ndlazi posted:

"This couldn't have been easy. Strength to her."

ntombenhle_zuma wrote:

"I salute her; she is so brave! May God bless those who have reached out!"

Meanwhile, others claimed that Gcina was entitled and living in another person's house illegally:

okjabu said:

"I don’t know, man. There’s 'I need help', and there's entitlement - and this is borderline entitlement."

tumi_Gee asked:

"So she’s still living in that house that doesn’t belong to her?"

Krispowerpoint wrote:

"I feel for landlords renting to celebrities, you're in trouble."

ThabisoMapaila suggested:

"But she's no longer the owner of the house, mos. She should have used the money to find herself another place and stop with the drama."

mongoanengVilla wasn't budging:

"People must learn to downgrade, I'll never donate for celeb."

