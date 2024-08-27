Mandla N reportedly wants to help Carlo Radebe get back on his feet after falling on tough times

The actor has been topping social media trends since opening up about his struggles, and Mandla praised his talent and said he'll help him out

This after Carlo's recent interview where he spoke about being humble and never burning bridges

Mandla N spoke highly of Carlo Radebe and apparently wants to help him. Images: Instagram/ mandla_n, Facebook/ Carlo Radebe

It looks like there's a chance for Carlo Radebe in the film industry after Mandla N expressed his interest in helping the once-famed actor.

Mandla N shows love to Carlo Radebe

In the months following Carlo Radebe's plea for help after falling on tough times, it appears that his cries may have reached the right ears.

The former Backstage actor, loved for his role as Duke Ngcobo, revealed that things hadn't been going well for him, speaking on failed opportunities and resorting to pleading for donations from good samaritans.

According to TshisaLIVE, actor/ director, Mandla N showed interest in helping Carlo secure something solid and get back on his feet, though there's only so much he can do.

Mandla, who is the executive director for Black Brain Pictures, which houses Isiphetho and the upcoming Piano Love, spoke about Carlo's talent and what he can do to get things going for him:

"I'm willing to help him; I must engage with the channels to secure something solid. He is a great actor, and his name speaks for itself. My hands are tied as the channel must give the green light."

This after Carlo shared some valuable advice in an interview about humility and never burning bridges because you never know where you'll end up.

Carlo Radebe unmasks Mzekezeke

With decades in the industry, it's a given that Carlo has been exposed to many truths that some South Africans may never confirm, like Mzekezeke's true identity.

During his interview on Podcast and Chill, Briefly News revealed how the actor slipped and seemingly revealed that DJ Sbu was the masked Kwaito star, one of Mzansi's oldest claims that Sbudah has never confirmed.

Before Carlo, Pitso Mosimane made a similar blunder when he praised Sbu for being innovative and coming up with Mzekezeke - oops!

Walter Mokoena breaks silence on "broke" allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Walter Mokoena seemingly addressing the rumours that he's down and out.

But Mzansi wasn't interested and instead asked him if he had paid his employees.

