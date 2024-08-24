Ex-famed actor Carlo Radebe seemed to slip up unawares when he recently unmasked DJ Sbu as Mzekezeke

Radebe was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG , during which he spoke candidly about his life and career

Upbeat Mzansi online users found the reference intriguing after podcast co-host Sol Phenduka posted a snippet

Ex-'Backstage' actor Carlo Radebe visited 'Podcast and Chill' to candidly discuss life and career. Images: @podcastwithmacg

Source: Twitter

Podcast and Chill with MacG co-host Sol Phenduka said what SA has been thinking. Only, he had a former Backstage and Generations actor's trip to fall on.

Veteran thespian Carlo Radebe was a guest on the most recent episode of the podcast.

Carlo Radebe slip-up unmasks Mzekezeke

Radebe, who recently pleaded to Mzansi for another financial boost, discussed his career and financial slump.

During an extended, awkward monologue, the veteran actor reached a crescendo when he alluded to what many consider an open secret.

The lengthy passage of speech by Radebe climaxed when, in an apparent slip-up, he said:

“DJ Sbu, thank you very much. I believe he also has a Podcast, am I correct? Thank you, Mzekezeke. I worked with you on [the set of] Backstage and I never forget that. Thank you very much.”

It wasn't clear whether the actor meant to mention the fact, but the minor stumble made a big impression on Phenduka and others.

The comments under the post reflected the interest it had sparked after DJ Sbu previously denied being Mzekezeke.

Briefly News at the reactions to it.

‪@AHT_YssY wrote:

“Yooo, s'khipa ama files with Duke‬.”

‪@Ratanan83710099 said:

“Mara, let's be honest bafethu. Even if he came out and admitted it, what’s the worst that could happen? Sbu une drama, man.”‬

@OBK_BENEDICT added:

“The cat is out of the bag now. Growing up, I thought uMzekezeke was a guy from ekasi called Zakhele. Hence, the nickname mzakesman. Now, it's official.”

