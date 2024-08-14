Ex- Generations actor Carlo Radebe has put out another appeal to the public for more financial assistance

Radebe posted his latest plea to Facebook, stating that he had run out of the donations he received in April

The struggling thespian assured his fans that he was hopeful of new acting stints before the year was up

Former 'Generations' and 'Backstage' actor Carlo Radebe is again in dire straits. Images: @BekithembaZ and Carlo Radebe/ Facebook

Not unfamiliar to other South African entertainers in the past, things have not exactly been rosy for actor Carlo Radebe during his time off the small screen.

That is because the former Generations actor has fallen on testing times.

Actor Carlo Radebe heightens plea for help

After publicly appealing for donations earlier this year, Radebe has again lamented his dire financial situation.

The thespian, who played Duke Ngcobo on Backstage, took to Facebook to highlight his desperation.

It follows a similar plea several months ago in which he noted, much the same way, that he had been struggling due to being out of work for several years.

He detailed in a candid post on Monday:

"[I am] letting you know as my fans that I am still holding on to my game with dogged determination, waiting for the [floodgates] to burst [open] and for work to start rolling [in] before the year ends.

"[It's] been nearly three years without work. Nothing lasts forever. The winter of my discontent is surely at its end with [a] promise of work as the year ends. Kindly, [I am] putting my hand on your heart [asking you] to boost me one more time with any donation ... for me to survive my 11th hour at the gate."

Radebe said he had run out of the donations he received over four days in April. He said the funds had dried up after he was promised a job.

However, he said the offer, which included a place to live, fell by the wayside. The anticlimatic turn of events had since compounded his situation.

"I've been stranded [and] broke since [the] start of June, [unable] to fend for myself while I wait for work that [I] was due to shoot before the [2024 general] elections [in May].

"Hoping my plea finds you alive and well and looking forward to having me back on your screens. I wish you, too, nothing but the best. I am bubbling to get back to my craft."

The struggling actor shared his account details, where donations can be made directly.

Former Diep City actor Obed Baloyi is down and out

In a related story, Briefly News reported that another veteran actor opened up about being down and out after a show they were part of got canned from TV.

According to TshisaLIVE, ex-Ga Re Dumela actor Obed Baloyi revealed he had it hard after Mzansi Magic's drama series Diep City got canned in March 2023.

He said that it was a massive blow for him:

"It's bad, really bad, and now I have all the time in the world. When I bump into people on the streets, they stop me to ask: 'When are you coming back? We want you, we miss you.' I know people miss me, and I miss being on TV too. Acting is my life, and I wonder what more I must do to show producers that people want me back."

