“Ke Sharp Mos”: Man Only Has 1 Egg and Liver Spread Each Day Until Payday

A hungry man shared that he was prepared to eat one egg and a tub of liver spread every day before payday came around

For the last two days, the man switched it up and decided to have a head of cabbage and spice

Members of the online community could not help but laugh at the man's comical meal plan

A man planned to eat one egg and liver spread for a few days before he got paid. Images: @masapp2020

The last few days before payday can be financially challenging for anyone. However, one man ensured his stomach was partially satisfied before the money came in.

Using the handle @masapp2020 on TikTok, a local man showed app users what he would eat on the days before the 25th of the month, starting from the 17th. The gentleman showed that he would enjoy one egg and a tub of liver spread for the first seven days.

However, for the last two days, he jokingly showed that all he had to eat was a head of cabbage (for the 24th) and a bottle of spice (for the 25th). Because he was using a TikTok sound made by another creator, @masapp2020 reiterated in the video what the audio said at the end of the video:

"Ke sharp mos."

Mzansi reacts to man's meal plan

Since being posted on the popular social media app, the man's video has garnered over half a million views, possibly still reaching For You Pages today. People have also taken to the post's comment section to share their laughter over the food.

Although the man's video was meant to be humorous, @odizzl6 shared:

"This is why being single with no kids is perfect."

@siphokazibotya gratefully wrote with a laugh:

"Thank you for the tip."

@10_o.c.t advised the TikTokker:

"You just need maize meal."

@nthabythateng could not put themselves in the man's shoes and wrote in the comment section:

"I can't eat the same thing for that long."

@kagisholosabe227 laughed and referred to what the man planned to eat on the last day:

"The 25th is payday. No spices needed."

