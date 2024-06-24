A South African TikTok user posted a funny video mocking the tiny size of rice packets sold at Shoprite for R6 each

The amused man went into detail about the rice being on a buy five for R10 promotion

The video sparked amusement and debate among viewers, with some finding the deal ridiculous and others considering it a good option

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man plugged netizens on a rice special at Shoprite. Image: @lungeloamkelejali18

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man has social media users laughing out loud after sharing a video plugging peeps on R6 rice.

Man shows off Shoprite rice special

A hilarious TikTok video by Lungelo (@lungeloamkelejali18) shows him at a Shoprite store. There, he shows small 200g packets of parboiled rice retailing for R6 each, with an added promotion of buying five packets for R10.

Lungelo even joked that the five packets of rice would last for five months.

Watch the video below:

SA shares their thoughts on R6 rice

The video sparked funny comments as people reacted to the Shoprite special and some debated about how valuable the rice promotion was.

sinobomie1 was amused by the post:

"I wanna save this video ."

NOBUHLE_K inquired:

"Guys Mara 5 for R10? Is this true?"

kaphiris1 said she wasn't a fan of rice:

"Angilithandi rice ngilipheka once in a while, so uqinisile lingahlala u 5 months (I don't like rice, I cook it once in a while so you're right. This could last me five months)."

hazelbigeyes was impressed by the promotion:

"A good buy actually, for big families and students."

lulu02 joked:

"Not me going to buy 1000 for December once."

laylaOfhie commented:

"Knowing myself and my calculations when buying groceries, I was going to buy 10 for R20, and tada, I have my 2kg rice 2kg, it's about R40.

Sisters fill their trolley with fruit and vegetables for just R500

In another story, Briefly News reported that two Johannesburg sisters had South African netizens excited to go shopping for some fruits and veggies.

A TikTok video by @ourlittlegallery shows them heading to a store called Impala Fruit and Flowers at Lifestyle Crossing in Roodepoort.

In the clip, they are seen selecting a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs as they fill their trolley for just R500.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News