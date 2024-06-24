A South African dental student named Success Mudau (@miss_mudauu) has gone viral on TikTok

In a clip, Success shared her grocery shopping experience on a tight budget of R520 at Checkers

She showed the different items she bought, leaving several TikTok viewers impressed

A Mzansi student impressed many with her budget-friendly grocery haul. Image: @miss_mudauu

A South African student went viral after showcasing various grocery items she was able to get just 520 Rand.

Student stocks up with R520 budget

Seeing others successfully save money on groceries can be inspiring and motivating. A TikTok video by dental student Success Mudau (@miss_mudauu) takes viewers along with her as she buys groceries at Checkers on a tight budget.

In the clip, Success bought items such as spinach, cauliflower, broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, cooked beetroot, onions, bread rolls, bacon, salt, quick-cook maize meal, hot chocolate, some snacks and other goodies.

Watch the video below:

Grocery haul divides SA

While some people were impressed by Success's grocery haul and budget, others inquired about other basics that she didn't buy, such as meat and rice.

Faith✨ was impressed:

"You are just like me. Living on a strict budget ."

Real. asked:

"Iphi inyama? E rice?(Where's the meat? The rice?)."

Guguza asked about shooting the grocery haul content:

"Do you leave the grocery outside, go in and place the phone there, switch on camera, go back to fetch the grocery and come back “im back” ? I love you ❤️."

♡Faith⁷ asked:

"Where is the meat, my sister?"

Gundo inquired about meat too:

"No meat?"

mukhethwa commented:

"Not me noting it down so that I spend exactly that much ."

IAM_momo complimented Success:

"You look good mama❤."

