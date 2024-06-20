A lady took to social media to showcase her R2700 Makro shopping haul, and people were amazed

In the footage, the stunner unveiled all the items that she bought, and the clip gathered many views, likes and comments

South African netizens loved the hun's clip as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A woman in Johannesburg raved about her Makro haul in a TikTok video, which impressed many people in SA.

A Johannesburg lady showed off her Makro shopping haul in a TikTok video. Image: @essydaplug

Source: TikTok

Woman shares R2700 Makro haul

One lady in the city of gold who goes by the TikTok handle @essydaplug gave her viewers a glimpse into what she bought from Makro. The young hun unveiled all the items she had purchased from the store, such as different cleaning detergents, water, tomato sauce, coffee, pasta, potatoes, snacks, and other things.

@essydaplug went on to state that all the items combined cost her R2791. The lady's Makro grocery haul wowed South Africans, who were extremely impressed with the shop's affordability.

The footage has over 129K views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the clip below:

SA loves the woman's shopping haul

Social media users were in awe of the lady's Makro grocery haul and flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Wanda expressed:

"Makro is the cheapest."

Toti shared:

"Detergents are really expensive, so buying in bulk at Makro saves you."

Jolene frauenstein1969 added:

"I bought stuff at Makro . I thought let ne stop because this is going to be at least R 3000.00 but I only paid R 1500.00 . I bought a lot of meat and frozen vegetables plus a braai."

Simsplicity wrote:

"I’m speechless."

Wanda gushed:

"Very happy with my shopping haul at Makro."

