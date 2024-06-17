A woman on TikTok shared a vlog of herself and her sister going to Makro to buy their groceries

The TikTokker shared that over R10,000 was spent on luxuries, baby food, eggs, milk, and more

People in the comment section shared their disbelief, likening the amount to someone's salary

A woman and her sister filled many trolleys in their Makro grocery haul video. Images: @makgabomapoulo4

Source: TikTok

A woman and her sister took a trip to Makro and spent just over R10,000 on their grocery shopping.

TikTok user @makgabomapoulo4 took to the popular video-sharing platform to vlog her and her sister's grocery shopping adventures. After leaving the store, the duo paid exactly R10,408.04.

@makgabomapoulo4 and her sister first shared that they started the day with a pap, wors, and atchar breakfast before heading to Makro. Using two trolleys for the groceries, the TikTokker explained:

"It's her, her husband and their child. The child is not one yet."

The video cuts to the sister putting milk cartons in her trolley, as it was on special, before heading for the stationery and dairy aisles. As the video continues, viewers see the trolleys stacked up with cooldrinks, chips, maize meal, eggs, meat, canned foods, baby food, detergents, cereal and more.

@makgabomapoulo4 commented in her vlog:

"We had to get a third trolley because things were not fitting anymore."

Watch the grocery haul video below:

Netizens surprised by amount spent on groceries

Few took to the woman's comment section to express their surprise concerning the pricey grocery haul.

@scorpioqueen65 commented in disbelief:

"How did we end up here? Things are expensive."

@surprisem27 told the online community:

"I paid R7000 for my groceries this month. I still haven’t recovered."

@lizarminora commented on the amount spent and the items:

"That's most people's salary. These aren't even healthy food choices. So many snacks? Aowa!"

Woman's R4000 grocery haul for 2 sparks a buzz online

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who spent R4000 on groceries, catching the attention of many social media users.

TikTokker @kalidreyer showcased her groceries, including eggs, bread, cream, milk, oven-baked chips, butter, four big cheeses, meat, potatoes, fruits, vegetables, and other groceries.

Netizens flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on her food, while others shared how they shop for food.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News