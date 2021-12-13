A proud Satafrikan took to social media to treat her followers to a truly wholesome 'local is lekker' dish

Only, @kekgadiyabana planned to have the meal which is typically enjoyed later in the day, in the morning

Locals flocked to the tweep's mentions, with most, surprisingly, unfazed the dish was being served for breakfast

Mzansi had a rather surprising response to one woman's heavy early morning starch dish, which she merrily posted online to tantalise her followers' tastebuds.

And tantalised they were judging from the responses the post elicited from Saffas on Twitter, as most agreed that local is undoubtedly lekker.

A dish rather heavy for breakfast consumption has locals talking online. Image: @skyflymaluleke, @kekgadiyabana, @BroTumB

Heading online, @kekgadiyabana wrote:

"Smash or still too early? 08:15am."

The caption was accompanied by a picture of the traditional South African dish compromising pap (stiff porridge), boerewors, or what some would call beef sausages, and a tomato, red onion and cucumber relish.

And if that wasn't enough, a brown onion gravy was poured over the wors to put the finishing touches on the typically afternoon or evening meal. The tweet not only had tongues wagging but salivating, judging by the over 2 700 the post attracted.

Netizens keen to get a taste

In usual viral news fashion, below Briefly News brings readers all the colourful reactions to the tweet.

@DocPhuti wrote:

"So ppl eat pap that big?"

@DoesHappen said:

"I actually made this for lunch cos this tweet was stuck in my head. Post something else tomorrow to inspire me ke darly."

@LeratoDew added:

"Smash. I hope the pap was cooked the previous day."

Locals share favourite dishes for Heritage Day

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africans took to social media to share some of their favourite traditional dishes on Heritage Day 2021.

With everything from samp and mogodu (tripe) to boiled maize (iinkobe) and Mopani worms to look forward to as part of the commemoration, these simplistic meals could not have been beaten by anything else.

To mark the traditional occasion, many, as it was a public holiday, also prepared some umqombothi for their elders, with Briefly News looking at various locals' inclinations.

A Twitter user, @Erika Rauh wrote:

“My daughter has eaten mopani worms and she says it tastes very nice. Still want to try it.”

Another user, @Livingstone Sadalah said:

“I prefer steam bread and chicken (idombolo)."

With, @Scara Ntshangase adding:

“That’s the most disgusting food ever... I'd rather go back to my ex than eat this.”

