A woman in the Western Cape Province shared a grocery haul video on TikTok, and netizens loved it.

Woman shows her food supplies

One young lady had tongues wagging after she unveiled her R4000 grocery haul on the video platform. The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @kalidreyer revealed that the R4000 groceries she purchased was for two people.

@kalidreyer then went on to showcase her groceries, and the stunner bought eggs, bread, cream, milk, french fries, butter, four big cheeses, feta cheese, meat, potatoes, fruits, vegetables, and other things.

The TikTok video captured the attention of many people online, generating over 90K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within one day of its publication.

Peeps react to the woman's grocery haul video

Netizens flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on her food supplies, while others shared how they shop for food.

Rebekah said:

"I don't even have R4000 to spend on monthly groceries. More like R1000."

Maggay Vlooitjie Du added:

"How come my husband and I spend almost R8000 every month, and it is just the two of us."

AmmaarahSingh shared:

"So grateful for wholesalers because I spend +-R1300 for a household of 2. My toiletries will come to R500, and my meats about +-R700 at the local butchery."

Lorilai Belvedere wrote:

"Single mum with two kids. we can only do R1000 for meat and R1000 for toiletries and the rest."

User commented:

"Wow, that's a lot of cheese. I just want to buy groceries without looking at the price of cheese!!!"

Toontjies said:

"I give it to you girl, you can shop. Most families can't afford to buy decent groceries anymore, and it's ridiculous."

