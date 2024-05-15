ProVerb recently obtained a Bachelor of Business Management Degree from the Regenesys Business School

The radio presenter dedicated his qualification to his parents and remembered his late mother

Accompanied by his father, ProVerb went to fetch his distinctions and expressed how he wants to continue making his parents proud

Radio presenter ProVerb penned special messages to his parents on his graduation day. He has obtained a Bachelor of Business Management Degree from Regenesys Business School, and this remarkable achievement put a smile on his father's face.

ProVerb shared a special message to his late mother, dedicating his BBA degree to her. Image: @ProVerbmusic

Source: Instagram

Radio presenter ProVerb celebrates bagging degree

On social media, ProVerb celebrated his massive achievement and said it was dedicated to two extraordinary people in his life.

In remembrance of his late mother and to commemorate Mother's Day, ProVerb penned a sweet message to her.

"Theis is the best Mothers Day gift I could give my late mom and that is to keep the promise I made when we laid her to rest. That is to spend the rest of my life trying to make her proud and to become the man she had always hoped I would become."

ProVerb then shared a picture of his late mother while holding his graduation gear.

ProVerb pens endearing message to his father

The media personality was accompanied by his father to fetch his distinctions on his graduation day. He expressed how he wants to continue making them proud. In his post, he wrote:

"Every step I have ever taken has been guided by your unwavering support in me. Thank you, dad for encouraging me to chase my dreams and for always empwoering me to be true to myself.

I stand here today, holding my Bachelor of Business Management Degree. I am filled with gratitude for everything you have done. You have given me freedom to explore, learn, and grow, and for that, I am forever indebted.

The star says his mission is to make his father proud because he was raised to do that.

ProVerb encourages fans to enrolls at school

In a previous report from Briefly News, ProVerb encouraged his fans to enrol in tertiary qualification programs.

This was when the star decided to return to school and study towards a BBA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News