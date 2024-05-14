Trevor Noah had the crowd in stitches when he impersonated his mom during a recent show

The renowned comedian shared how his mom reacts to pleasantries and Mother's Day wishes

Fans couldn't get enough of Trevor's hilarious jokes and admired his mom's authenticity

Trevor Noah shared a hilarious impersonation of his mother on ‘Netflix Is a Joke’. Images: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Oliver Peoples and Rick Kern/Getty Images for Vox Media

Trevor Noah had the crowd chuckling when he shared some of his favourite impersonations of his mom. The award-winning comedian had fans convinced that his mom was one cool chic, with some even wanting to hang out with her!

Trevor Noah impersonates his mother

Trevor Noah had a large crowd in stitches at his recent Netflix is a Joke show. The comedian is loved for his relatable and hilarious commentary, where he often makes jokes about South Africa and some about his personal experiences.

In a bid to interact with the audience, the comedian had a woman ask how his mother, Patricia, was doing, to which he emphasised how she often makes remarks about feeling blessed:

"If my mom were here, it would be another hour of her telling you how blessed she is. 'How am I? How can I not be? Oh, baby, I'm blessed! Oh, the Lord watches over me, are you kidding me? How am I? I'm here. Jehovah Jireh, my provider, I'm here!'"

Trevor went on to impersonate his mom's reaction to Mother's Day wishes:

"Honey, I'm your mother every day. I don't need a day to be your mother. Every day is Mother's Day, honey; don't ever forget that. You're going to give me one day to remember, I'll give you one day to forget!"

Fans react to Trevor Noah's video

Netizens were in stitches over Trevor's hilarious impersonation of his mother:

amanda__eileen said:

"He was hilarious last night! Such a great show."

NPWhite717 wrote:

"I want to hang out with Trevor Noah’s mom. She sounds like she rules."

jfuentes posted:

"Great show last night. Impressively long set too."

Meanwhile, some fans continue to hound the comedian for his lack of commentary on the Palestine and Israel genocide:

kandara.lia said:

"Mothers in Palestine, speak up, dude! Anyways, with all the pain in my heart, I have to unfollow you."

aymunsajid bashed Trevor:

"I used to respect this guy. I used to idolise him so much. Choosing money over morals, shame on you."

nisantasy called Trevor out:

"I used to be a big fan and was always so happy when you would do satire with defending minorities. What are you afraid of, Trevor? You lived apartheid. Your fans were counting on your support for Palestinians."

Trevor Noah called out over political views

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Trevor being bashed over his lack of political commentary.

The comedian was accused of staying quiet and not addressing global and South African political matters like before.

