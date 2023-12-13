Trevor Noah is excited to announce his upcoming Netflix special, Where Was I

The award-winning comedian shared a hilarious preview of his stand-up special and had netizens chuckling in anticipation

Fans cheered at Noah's preview while others shunned the star for not being vocal about the Israel/Palestine genocide

Trevor Noah's announcement of his upcoming Netflix comedy special 'Where Was I’ didn't sit well with some of his fans. Images: trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Trevor Noah revealed that he has a comedy special coming up on Netflix called Where Was I. The beloved comedian shared a teaser of his show where he spoke about an incident involving lost luggage.

Fans chuckled at the preview while others called Noah out for not addressing the Israel/Palestine genocide.

Trevor Noah previews Netflix special

Trevor Noah has a new comedy special coming up and is excited for the premiere. The former Daily Show host posted a short teaser of his show on Instagram and shared a hilarious story about when he lost his luggage at an airport in France.

Where Was I is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on Tuesday, 19 December 2023:

"I’m excited to announce that my new comedy special premieres in 8 days!"

This comes after Trevor revealed the star-studded cast for Amazon Prime's upcoming LOL (Last One Laughing) show featuring the likes of Tumi Morake and actress/presenter, Thando Thabethe.

Mzansi weighs in on Trevor Noah's comedy special

Fans can't wait to watch Trevor Noah in his element and complimented the comedian's wit:

South African rapper Yanga Chief said:

"Hilarious!"

therobocam praised Trevor:

"His comedy and ability to relate to multi-generational global audiences without being vulgar is unmatched!!!"

marysagavankar was relieved:

"Finally, someone deserving of a Netflix special!"

ellaparlefrancais was impressed:

"Best faux French E.V.E.R!!!"

However, some netizens were disappointed that Trevor has not addressed the Israel and Palestine situation.

tahminatem protested:

"Not gonna watch for Gaza."

lama_amr96 was disappointed in Trevor:

"You are the only person who broke my heart in this crisis, the only person that I couldn’t accept your silence. I hope you speak out!"

ameenaq22 called Trevor out:

"Yay! Trevor Noah tiptoeing around a genocide for the greater good. So disappointed in you."

esthertakesflight was disappointed:

"I have so much respect for you, so your silence on what’s happening in Gaza is deeply disappointing to me."

Tyla gushes over interview with Trevor Noah

In an earlier report, Briefly News posted how Tyla gushed over her sweet Interview magazine chat with Trevor Noah, saying it was the most hilarious interview she's ever had:

"Got interviewed by Trevor Noah. This was the funniest interview I’ve ever had!"

The stars spoke about Tyla's booming career as well as their shared interest in amusement parks.

Source: Briefly News