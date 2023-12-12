Kelvin Momo was part of the Hey Neighbour Festival lineup, and he gave a fire performance

Kelvin Momo was a certified hitmaker after his performance at The Hey Neighbour Festival. Image: @kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

A few names ring a bell when Amapiano's finest is mentioned. One of them being Kelvin Momo. The star was part of the Hey Neighbour Festival lineup, and he gave a fire performance.

Kelvin Momo at Hey Neighbour Festival

A video clip of Kelvin Momo enjoying his set at the highly anticipated music festival went viral. It was shared by X blogger @MDNnewss, and in it, you can see attendees dancing to the music.

Watch it below:

Mzansi gave the Amapiano music producer his flowers and lauded him for his talent.

Mzansi gives Kelvin Momo a thumbs up

Commenting under the video shared by the X blogger, a few netizens lauded the Fool Me hitmaker.

@Daark_chocolat added:

"He's on fire!"

@Ninenty90 said:

"When it’s your time it’s your time."

@HloShozi said:

"This guy has theee most loyal fans."

@sydneythobejane asked:

"Where will he be this coming weekend? I want to come wherever he is."

@manv_sk added:

"The best."

@nicolepHiri said:

"Song cry will forever be the best song."

@Duma08 said:

"I need to see him live again."

Kelvin Momo received love from Drake

Momo's music transcended to international shores where he also gained recognition from Drake. The Canadian rapper DM'd Momo and said:

"You, my friend…are from another planet. Listen to you like a religious experience."

On Twitter, now named X, Kelvin Momo was ecstatic to have received the shout out from Drake.

He wrote: "Waking up to such. speechless! le re nna ke etsa hanyani jokes aside Getting a DM from Drake means a lot I don’t even know what to say but am fucken grateful man."

Kelvin Momo's new album a certified hit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelvin Momo's highly anticipated album, Kurhula, has garnered widespread acclaim on social media.

Kurhula features 27 songs and runs for three hours and 32 minutes.

Social media users are lauding the artist's ability to create a body of work that is not only enjoyable upon first listen but also unfolds over time.

Source: Briefly News