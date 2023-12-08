Kelvin Momo's highly anticipated album, Kurhula , has garnered widespread acclaim on social media

Kurhula features 27 songs and runs for 3 hours and 32 minutes

Social media users are lauding the artist's ability to create a body of work that is not only enjoyable upon first listen but also unfolds over time

Kelvin Momo is charting Twitter trends following the release of his highly anticipated album Kurhula. Mzansi music lovers have admitted that the body of work is fire.

Kelvin Momo has finally released his new album 'Kurhula'. Image: @KelvinMomo

Source: Facebook

Kelvin Momo finally drops Kurhula

South African amapiano fans have been counting down the days to the release of their favourite Kelvin Momo's project. Fans said they knew Kurhula was going to be a hit because Kelvin has been consistently dropping bangers.

The star has been teasing his album release on his social media pages. Taking to his Instagram page a few hours before the release of his third studio album, he wrote:

"My third studio album dropping at midnight - can’t wait for you all to hear it, thank you to everyone involved- ❤️❤️❤️"

Kelvin Momo's fans love his new album

Kurhula has already been crowned the album of the year, a few hours after its release. Social media users noted that they are enjoying the music and they have been listening to it on repeat.

@ElricShEiGo said:

"Kelvin Momo gave us 3 hours and 32 minutes of pure art "

@Gift_Makoti_ commented:

"Kelvin Momo’s new album has 27 songs 3 hours, 32 mins ‍‍ It’s gonna be a nice flight ✈️"

@Lloyd_Itu added:

"Kelvin Momo has taught us that you don’t find a favourite song on the album with your first listen. You’ll discover your favourite song boma next year February."

@RebaonePudi commented:

"Kelvin Momo just declared December open. Let us rock #kelvinMomo #Kurhula."

@Cellular_jnr added:

"Who thought Kelvin Momo will feature Sjava… Oh what a beautiful and spiritual song! Love it! "

