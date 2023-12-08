Zakes Bantwini has officially dropped his album, The Star is Reborn

The Grammy Award-winning producer has had the streets blazing with his recent singles and now fans get to hear his new project

Mzansi celebrated Zakes' new album as they ease into the festive season

Mzansi congratulated Zakes Bantwini on the arrival of his new album, ‘The Star is Reborn’. Images: zakesbantwini

Zakes Bantwini's album is finally here! The Mama Thula hitmaker's anticipated project, The Star is Reborn has arrived and fans have already picked their favourite songs.

The Grammy Award-winner took to his social media pages to announce the arrival of his project and received applause from his adoring supporters.

Zakes Bantwini releases new album

After much anticipation, Zakes Bantwini finally gave the people what they were asking for - a new project. The Grammy Award-winning producer, having hosted his Abantu Festival back in October 2023, is in full swing for the festive season.

The Star is Reborn serves as Zakes' revival and return. It's his first project since 2021's Ghetto King, ushered by a slew of singles including his Grammy-winning single, Bayethe, as well as Osama which had Siya Kolisi dancing his socks off.

Zakes announced his new album on his social media pages and received praise from eager supporters who couldn't wait to kick off new music Fridays on a high:

"My new album #THESTARISREBORN is out on all Digital Platforms."

Not only that, Zakes also shared a snippet of him blushing uncontrollably during an interview with his wife, Nandi Madida - how cute are they?

"My favourite interview of the year, can’t wait for this one to come out. Had the pleasure of sitting down with my amazing wife @Nandi_Madida chatting about new album 'The Star is Reborn.'"

Mzansi hails Zakes Bantwini's new album

South Africans are already in the festive mood and Zakes Bantwini's album is just what they needed to kick off "ezi big days."

fistolava007 said:

"I need to listen to this one, especially the utshwala track."

BillyPacho12 wrote:

"Let's feast!"

Count_Melvin was excited:

"We can START the weekend!!!!!"

buhlemabanga congratulated Zakes:

"Congratulations fam. Can’t wait to listen!"

