The department of Sports, Arts and Culture has reportedly planned a heroes welcome for Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and singer Nomcebo Zikode

The trio made Mzansi proud in the US on Sunday night when they bagged a Grammy in the Best Global Performance category for their hit, Bayethe

Minister Nathi Mthethwa will receive the three musicians when they touch down at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A heroes welcome reportedly awaits Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode. The trio bagged a Grammy in Los Angeles on Sunday night, 5 February.

A heroes welcome is awaiting Wouter Kellerman, Nomcebo Zikode, and Zakes Bantwini. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

They took home the Best Global Performance award for their smash hit titled Bayethe. The musicians are expected to touch down at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Friday morning after making history at the prestigious ceremony.

TshisaLIVE reports that a reception is expected to be hosted by the Sports, Arts and Culture department at the airport at about 11.30 am. The publication reports that the stars will be welcomed by Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Kellerman's business partner and friend Tholsi Pillay shared that Mthethwa called them after their win adding, "he's just so excited".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman, and Nomcebo Zikode joined the list of other Mzansi stars who have previously won big at the Grammys. The list includes the likes of Black Coffee, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Miriam Makeba, among others.

Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini, and Wouter Kellerman bag a Grammy

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman have bagged a Grammy award for their smash collaboration. The musicians' single Bayethe won the Best Global Performance at the prestigious ceremony in the US.

A video of the excited musicians accepting their awards at the Grammys is doing the rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, @newslisa captioned its post:

"Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode win Best Global Music Performance for 'Bayethe'."

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman's names are topping the trends list after they bagged the Grammy. South Africans congratulated the three artists for flying the Mzansi flag high.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News