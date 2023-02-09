2023 Grammy award winner Nomcebo Zikode has landed on the wrong side of the internet after her latest post

The Jerusalema singer penned a tweet comparing her Grammy win to the legendary South African musician Miriam Makeba's 1966 gong

Mzansi peeps reacted to the caption by dragging the star and saying she doesn't deserve the trophy

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi has changed its tune and is no longer happy about Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman's Grammy win.

Nomcebo Zikode received criticism for claiming her Grammy win has the same impact as Miriam Makeba's 1966 trophy. Image: Jordi Vidal/Getty Images and @nomcebo_zikode/Instagram

Source: UGC

The South African trio was awarded for the hit Bayethe in the Best Global Music Performance category on Sunday, February 5, in Los Angeles. After the lush ceremony, local people were excited that another Mzansi artist won a Grammy after Black Coffee did so in 2022.

Even the Grammy winners penned long social media posts showing gratitude to their fans and detailing their difficult journey to the Grammy stage.

Recently, Nomcebo took to Twitter to honour the last South African female artist to have won a Grammy, Miriam Makeba. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Miriam Makeba was the first ever South African female artist to win a Grammy Award in 1966 and there has never been another till now. I’m so humbled."

Mzansi roasts Nomcebo Zikode for comparing herself with Miriam Makeba

Peeps felt like Nomcebo's post was disrespectful to the late, legendary singer Miriam Makeba. They claimed that, unlike the Jerusalema hitmaker, Makeba deserved her win. According to News24, the Pata Pata singer won a Grammy for Best Folk Recording in 1966 for her 1965 album An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba.

@konaitej said:

"I've never heard the song."

@CherzaKekana shared:

"They played the song on the radio when they were congratulating them. It was the first time I've heard it."

@Musharukw posted:

"I think the difference between you and Mam Miriam Mabeka is that her song was known. In your case, people are trying to figure out what song you won for, but either way congratulations."

@SaziDumani commented:

"Google helped you."

@Wisdom273 replied:

"Beautiful outfit sisi, but Burna Boy was robbed. I still love your music."

@Moyabo11 wrote:

"Congratulations are in order, but we don't know that track man and it's so awful."

@JerryMjerezar reacted:

"Zakes Bantwini and that white man must thank you. Phela majority of us didn't know that song Bayethe until it won that Grammy. This Grammy was a makeup for the mistake they made with Jerusalema."

@kkphefadu added:

"South Africans knew Mariam Makeba's songs, but with you, we don't even know the song you won a Grammy for."

Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode bag Grammy win, Mzansi celebrates: "Inspiring to see South Africans win"

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman bagged a Grammy award for their smash collaboration. The three artist's single Bayethe won Best Global Performance at the prestigious ceremony in the US.

A video of the excited musicians accepting their awards at the Grammys made the rounds on social media.

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman topped the trends list after they bagged the Grammy. South Africans congratulated the three artists for flying the Mzansi flag high.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News