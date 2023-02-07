Zakes Bantwini winning a Grammy has left many South Africans, including celebrities, inspired

The hitmaker took home the Best Global Music Performance trophy alongside Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman

Since the announcement, social media has gone crazy as many celebrities continue to congratulate the stars for flying the Mzansi flag high

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi celebs are still celebrating Zakes Bantwini's Grammy win.

Legendary talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle praised Zakes Bantwini's Grammy speech. Image: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images and @feliciamabuzasuttle

Source: UGC

The ceremony took place two days ago in Los Angeles and the seasoned Mzansi musician, alongside Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman, walked away with the Best Global Music Performance gong. According to ZAlebs, the competition was fierce, with Nigeria's Burna Boy competing with his viral song Last Last.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate being honoured by the prestigious award ceremony, Zakes wrote:

"Took me 17 years to find my path, I have no words to express the emotions and grace that have come over me. This moment is owed to my late Mother & Father. I’m grateful. Unkulu’ Nkulu uNumber 1!!!! #roadtothegrammys"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nandi Madida, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and other celebs react to Zakes Bantwini's Grammy win

@Nandi_Madida said:

"What I’m most inspired by Zakes Bantwini, is that no matter what the accolade may be, he always remains humble, kind and grounded❤️ That for me is what is most important. One's character when achieving success and how you made people feel when you one day leave this earth. #GRAMMYs"

@lasizwe shared:

"Ladies and gentlemen, Zakes Bantwini a Grammy Award Winner, all the way from SOUTH AFRICA ! You are a reminder that dreams can really come true. Congratulations @ZakesBantwiniSA #GRAMMYs"

@slikouron posted:

"Congratulations brother."

@Feliciamabuza commented:

"Great acceptance speech, not forgetting where you came from. Keep on keeping on son. Proud of you @ZakesBantwiniSA"

@djsbulive wrote:

"God did it, CONGRATULATIONS."

SA celebrates having the most number of Grammys in Africa after Zakes Bantwini’s win: “Doja Cat also has a Grammy”

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans took to social media to celebrate having the most Grammys in Africa. Mzansi has 12 Grammys in total.

Stars such as Black Coffee, Miriam Makeba, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and the Soweto Gospel Choir have all flown the South African flag high at the Grammys.

Africa Facts Zone took to Twitter and reported that Mzansi has 12 Grammys after Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman bagged the prestigious gong in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News