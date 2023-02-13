Makhadzi graced the Ubuntu Awards on February 11 and left Mzansi government officials in awe

The singer performed at the award ceremony and showed off her smooth dance moves that always get the crowd screaming

A video showing the star in action, working her magic on the stage, has been making the rounds online

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Ubuntu Awards were well underway on Saturday, February 11, at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and Makhadzi was one of the stars that shone in front of government delegates.

Makhadzi left the crowd at Ubuntu Awards impressed with her lit performance. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

According to sanews.gov.za, the award ceremony was organised to honour trailblazers who put South Africa on the map.

With her recent international tour, Makhadzi was honoured by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO). The Ghanama hitmaker walked away with the Arts and Culture Diplomacy trophy.

Speaking about the recognition, the star said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“I am happy to receive the award. This really shows that hard work pays off.

“Wherever I go to perform, I perform in my mother tongue. I am proud to be a South African. Music and dancing is what I do best,” said Makhadzi.

Makhadzi's Ubuntu Awards lit performance receives praise from South Africa's government delegates

Other than receiving the trophy, Makhadzi also put on a performance to remember for a lifetime. The energetic singer left government officials with their jaws on the floor.

The South African, Eswatini and Lesotho German Ambassador Andreas Peschke, who was left in awe by Makhadzi's energy, shared a video of the star showing off her smooth dance footwork. Andreas raved about Makhadzi, saying:

"No words, just @MakhadziSA performing at yesterday‘s Ubuntu Awards hosted by @DIRCO_ZA No way but to feel energized. Ndo livhuwa."

Makhadzi posts an energetic video rocking her show in Mozambique, SA claps: "You give me goosebumps"

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi was on a whirlwind journey travelling the world and performing for crowds of different races and cultures.

Her career shot through the roof and she is in high demand in all corners of the globe. As a result, The Ghanama songstress graced the Mozambican shores and put on a great show.

Makhadzi shared a clip from the event dancing and grinding on the stage and the crowd lost their minds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News