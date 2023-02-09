The South African president is expected to give the nation feedback about its state on a yearly basis

Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the parliament on 9 February 2023 and the event was preceded by a red carpet

Dignitaries such as Lindiwe Sisulu, Nkosazana Zuma, Acting Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka and many more showed up for the red carpet

The red carpet processions before Cyril Ramphosa's speech were slammed by many South Africans. The event typically features politicians, ministers and Members of Parliament coming to the event draped in their most expensive ensembles.

South Africans had much to say after seeing familiar faces such as Nkosazana Zuma, Lindiwe Zulu and more make extravagant appearances. Online users were especially harsh as they reacted to seeing the outfits some major politicians chose to wear.

2023 red carpet best and worst dressed as South Africa's richest politicians extravagant parade. Image: Queenin_M/MaxMpho

SONA23's 10 best and worst-dressed attendees trend on Twitter

South Africans used #SONA23 on Twitter to share their opinions about the event. Politicians came out in their best outfits in order to make a good impression on the red carpet.

1. Lindiwe Sisulu in floor-length gown SONA2023

The Minister of Tourism made her grand entrance to the SONA23 oozing power by wearing a bold red floor-length a-line gown with black and white stripes on the hem. See video of her outfit below:

Lindiwe has been in the headlines for trying to close the deal to acquire a Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship. The minister was the human form of confidence as she answered interview questions about the cancelled deal while clutching her brown handbag which contrasted her bold-coloured dress.

2. Nkosazana Zuma serves relaxed at SONA2023 red carpet event

Former president Jacob Zuma's ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini was in attendance at the SONA 2023. She was giving African queen vibes in a white kaftan with some hot pink darts at the front. She accessorised with oversized sunglasses and a white matching head wrap. Nkosazana was also holding a maroon handbag too much her maroon pumps.

Nkosazana's appearance at the sauna comes after she was chased away by the Queenstown community. The residents of the town in Eastern Cape were fed up with alleged corruption in their municipality as reported by TimesLIVE.

3. Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka parades at SONA23 in hot pink number

The current public protector Kholeka Gcaleka arrived at SONA2023 in a monochromatic pink outfit. She wore a figure-hugging floor length dress with a cape attached.

The acting public protector's appearance comes after she is delayed feedback about Cyril Rampahosa's PhaPhala alleged corruption scandal as reported by News24. The case concerning Cyril Ramaphosa has been a sensitive topic among South Africans.

4. Basetsana Khumalo steals the show at SONA23

Giving the same energy as the acting Public Protector, Basetsana Khumalo also pitched up to the event with a monochromatic look. The legend wore all teal with a floor-length dress decorated with dramatic ruffles around the neck and at the hem. The sleeveless number was paired with a handbag and light brown shoes.

Basetsana Khumalo accessorised with some cat-shaped sunglasses as well as an edgy fade dyed grey. The media personality is a prominent name in entertainment in South Africa and most peeps applauded her outfit.

5. Former premier of the North West Premier Supra Muhamapelo elevates suit for SONA2023 red carpet

Following being suspended as the North-West premier and Northwest ANC, Supra Muhumapelo attended the SONA 2023 with his head held high. The national assembly member looked snazzy in his suit which had an African touch.

Supra's suit emphasised his Tswana heritage with shoeshoe material panels at the front, leopard skin cuffs and a collar of his jacket. He added a vintage touch to the look by accessorising with a vintage-style necktie.

6. Lindiwe Zulu shows out with rainbow nation-inspired outfit

Lindiwe Zulu put a lot of thought into her outfit for SONA23. She wore white pants and top and clinched it all together with the statement jacket that had rainbow colours on the sleeves and on the coattails to signify the rainbow nation.

Watch Lindiwe Zulu explaining her outfit below:

7. Pravin Gordhan sticks to business as usual on SONA2023 red carpet

Pravin Gordhan is a member of the National Assembly of South Africa and he came to the sauna in an office suit. The member of the ANC wore a black suit and broke some colour to wear with a purple tie on his light blue shirt.

IOL reports that Pravin is facing a lot of pressure following the loadshedding crisis in South Africa. South Africans did not have nice things to say after spotting him on the red carpet.

8. Deputy minister of basic education serves African vibes on SONA2023 red carpet

Dr Reginah Mhaule came to Sona 2023 in kente cloth. The lady wore a two-piece floor-length and a top with mid-long sleeves.

South Africans were in the comments on her picture to share their opinions and could not compliment her outfit. Many expressed their frustration convinced that she doesn't do anything.

9. Deputy minister of Sports Arts and Culture Nocawe Noncedo Mafu rocks African look

ANC member Nocawe wore an emerald outfit. She created an eye-catching silhouette with a baggy floor-length poncho-like dress with striped sleeves and a matching neckpiece. She completed the look with headgear and a matching black bag.

A netizen reacted to her outfit by describing it as a gimmick:

10. Thoko Didiza Minister of Agriculture land Reform and rural development wears African dress at SONA23

Thoko Didiza also opted to go the African aesthetic route. She wore a floor-length dress that was reminiscent of Nigerian kaftans. She completed the look with an intricately wrapped hand wrap and a brown handbag.

A netizen commented that they were a fan of the politician:

South African tweeps share savage reactions to SONA2023 red carpet event

Mzansi has had a rough entry into 2023 between load shedding and many other instances of failed service delivery by the government. Online users used the opportunity to vent their frustrations at seeing politicians get dressed up while the country suffers.

@ORATILWE__ wrote:

"Read the room!"

@keyah_diamondz commented:

"It’s a fashion parade, that’s how low the bar is."

@ThuliswaCapa commented:

"They think they are going to the Grammys These ones. I’m worried already!"

@therealdealjr commented:

"Our hardworking taxes being shown off."

@ZintelM commented:

"Why does the SONA red carpet exist? Who started the trend and how can we end the trend? Seriously, is there any appetite for extravagance, ceremony and self-congratulating?"

@ChadDaSilva commented:

"I would feel so awkward dressing like this in a country that's in such a poor state."

