South Africans are smelling something fishy around SA Tourism’s bid to invest nearly R1 billion in Tottenham Hotspur

SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo is adamant that there were no middlemen agencies involved in the deal

However, a marketing agency is expected to be paid nearly R31.3 million for facilitating the move, leaving many concerned

JOHANNESBURG - The plot is thickening in SA Tourism’s bid to invest nearly R1 billion in English football club, Tottenham Hotspur.

A CFO linked to the Tottenham Hotspur deal is expected to receive millions. Image: Naomi Baker & stock image

Source: Getty Images

The controversial move has sparked fury within the country, with many saying the large sum of money could be put to better use in South Africa. SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo addressed the media about the move on Thursday, 2 February.

According to EWN, Khumalo was adamant that there were no middlemen agencies involved in the deal. The investment would be to secure a spot on the soccer club’s jersey sleeve.

Despite Khumalo’s remarks, a marketing agency is expected to be paid nearly R31.3 million for facilitating the move. The initial PowerPoint presentation shown to the SA Tourism board by the agency, WWP Group, was referenced numerous times.

SA agency works on Tottenham Hotspur deal

The Daily Maverick reported that SA Tourism’s interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Johan van der Walt, is a director of a number of companies linked to the WWP Group. He has also previously admitted to doing work for the group, raising many eyebrows.

The publication also suggested that Van der Walt’s name was found in the initial PowerPoint presentation’s metadata, showing that he is the creator of the original plan. He also confirmed to the Daily Maverick that his laptop was used and he contributed to the Spurs deal.

SA Tourism’s Tottenham Hotspurs deal raises many questions

@master_otu said:

“Look. They are a good agency and have done some great work. Just not great that there is a conflict of interest.”

@Hustler36768889 commented:

“Smelling something.”

@asiel_asiels posted:

“...and the plot thickens.”

@JustLebz wrote:

“This is just another looting gateway.”

@likongheqing1 added:

“The tourism board is really getting on our nerves now. How could they still pursue this?”

