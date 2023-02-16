African National Congress Premier of the North West Bushy Maape came under fire for his recent loadshedding remarks

Maape said business owners should adequately prepare for blackouts by purchasing generators leaving Mzansi outrage

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take the podium following the State of the Nation Address debate

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress Premier of the North West Bushy Maape managed to anger many citizens with his recent remarks.

He was speaking at the two-day debate of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) and touched on loadshedding. Maape said business owners should adequately prepare for blackouts since they are aware of them.

A video of the premier’s remarks was shared on Twitter by Democratic Alliance member and Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration Leon Schreiber. In the 19-second clip, Maape said:

“We as South Africans are aware that we don’t have electricity, but we are prepared to buy a generator to ensure that we operate. This is what we want to hear from South Africans.”

Bushy Maape’s remarks on loadshedding leave SA fuming

@GenduToit said:

“Unfreaking believable. Businesses must spend money to buy generators to run their business, but government officials get it for free or tax payer funded rather.”

@Lee_JustMe_ commented:

“South Africans then want to hear that we don't have to pay tax.”

@imaansuliman posted:

“This is the reason so many businesses have closed shop as running a generator and paying Eskom is killing small businesses.”

@More_Kerr1 wrote:

“Where have some of these cadres been? I mean, it’s like they’ve just come from outer space.”

@TUMELONPM added:

“How did we get here, this is really heartbreaking. These people are bringing this great country to its knees while we're watching!”

President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to speak on Sona debate

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is expected to speak on Thursday, 16 February, following the two-day debate. Several political parties raised numerous points that he will have to address.

According to EWN, the president faced criticisms on issues including appointing an electricity minister and the increased crime rate. Ramaphosa is expected to reply at 2pm.

