Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited Robben Island on Monday, 13 February, for an oversight meeting

The minister suggested that members of the African National Congress (ANC) host a lekgotla at the historic site

Sisulu said anti-apartheid activists sacrificed a lot for the country’s democracy which is taken for granted

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu believes that the African National Congress (ANC) should host a lekgotla on Robben Island.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited Robben Island on Monday, 13 February. Image: Tebogo Letsie & Brian Bahr

Source: Getty Images

She visited the historic site on Monday, 13 February, for an oversight meeting between the Robben Island Council and the Freedom Park Council. The visit formed part of the tourism department’s efforts to revive tourism on the island.

Sisulu said Robben Island forms part of the country’s political history and said it should be revived to ensure citizens never forget. She said a lot was sacrificed for the democracy South Africans enjoy.

During a media briefing at the island, the minister said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“We are no different from any other country that just signed a paper and became a Democratic Republic, but people fought for this place, people died for this place.”

Sisulu encouraged ANC members to host a lekgotla to remember the sacrifices made by anti-apartheid activists, according to EWN. She described the island as a “house of horror” and a “dumping group for people to die in” that should be always remembered.

The minister said ANC members should hold the ruling party sacred with the values of the country’s anti-apartheid activists. She added that history should be the bedrock behind every ANC decision.

Mzansi reacts to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s proposed ANC lekgotla on Robben Island

@jobsmokoena said:

“Good idea and the ship must leave the attendees there for 27 years.”

@DeanLeVey commented:

“Drop them all off and leave them there.”

@dieter_sepp posted:

“The Theme? WHO wants to be a Millionaire?”

@SolleeTshediso wrote:

“It could be an easy catch. Leave them all there. We will only proceed with papers after they have already been detained.”

@LeboKillerMalel added:

“How much is that going to cost us?”

COPE wants Lindiwe Sisulu fired for “unacceptable behaviour” at tourism meeting, SA agrees

Briefly News also reported that the Congress of the People (COPE) believes that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is not fit to hold office.

This follows Sisulu’s meeting with Parliament’s Oversight Committee on Tourism over the controversial proposal to spend almost R1 billion to sponsor English football club Tottenham Hotspur. The South African Tourism Board was also present at the meeting.

The party said Sisulu showed disregard for the committee and labelled her behaviour as unacceptable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News