Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has called for stricter gun control following Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ murder

Speaking outside the slain rapper’s family home, Lesufi condemned the killing in Durban that rocked Mzansi

Social media users believe that government is all talk and no action since gun violence occurs daily

JOHANNESBURG - The murder of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has cast the spotlight on gun violence in the country.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has called for stricter gun laws following AKA's murder. Image: Papi Morake & @akaworldwide

The rapper and his long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot and killed in Durban on Friday, 10 February, leaving Mzansi reeling. Speaking outside AKA’s family home in Bryanston, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi called for stricter gun laws.

He condemned the musician’s killing and said if action is not taken, criminals with illegal weapons will “finish” law-abiding citizens. He said those with illegal guns are playing God and deciding who lives and dies, SABC News reported.

The premier plans to approach the legislature on strengthening gun laws. He said during the ANC's recent lekgotla, gun control was discussed at length.

Lesufi said serious action needs to be taken since illegal guns are “flowing freely” in the country.

According to TimesLIVE, he also said the provincial government will work alongside AKA’s family to ensure he has a fitting farewell. It is still unclear when the influential rapper will be laid to rest.

Mzansi reacts to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s remarks on gun control following AKA’s killing

@sirboring_26 said:

“One thing about ANC deployed appointees. They always speak like they ain't been deployed to make changes.”

@SHEMBELUNGA commented:

“We know, talk, talk and more talk with little action.”

@CJohn54182326 posted:

“It's all talk and no action.”

@skkfred wrote:

“It took a famous person to lose his life for our government leaders to see that our people are suffering on a daily basis, there have been reports and calls made by ordinary people for the government to bring crime under control but nothing was done, maybe we all have to be famous.”

@colza91 added:

“What laws will work on "illegal guns"? Only policing is needed here, in fact, only a change of government.”

