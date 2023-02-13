The resignation of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has sparked joy in the African National Congress (ANC)

ANC regional secretary George Matjila described the move as Williams’ “final act of cowardice” while holding office

Social media users reacted to Williams’ resignation, with many calling out the ANC for failing South Africans

TSHWANE - The African National Congress (ANC) has expressed joy over Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams’ resignation.

The ANC has welcomed Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams' resignation. Image: Morapedi Mashashe & Gustavo Garello

Source: Getty Images

He announced his resignation on Monday, 13 February, sparking mixed reactions. However, ANC regional secretary George Matjila welcomed his decision and described it as an act of cowardice.

A motion of confidence was expected to be tabled against Matjila. The ANC believes the resignation was a plan to avoid the motion against him that was being prepared by minority parties, according to News24.

Matjila said Williams was running from a dilapidated city with no service delivery, low staff morale, and a lack of coherent leadership. He said the Democratic Alliance-led administration brought misery to residents.

The ANC regional secretary said the party was only interested in serving itself. He added that the ANC greater Tshwane region and its caucus leadership would work together to find a way forward.

Meanwhile, political analyst prof Dirk Kotze believes Williams’ resignation was to protect the DA from losing power in the city. During an interview with eNCA, he added that the possibility of ActionSA supporting the move was another major factor in the former mayor’s decision.

Mzansi reacts to ANC’s remarks following Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams’ resignation

@Jacodc40 said:

“The cANCer who created the situation has the most to say. Total incompetence, arrogance and a group of thieves. Engorging themselves on the taxpayers’ money. Expects high salaries for no work.”

@MosesTau3 posted:

“Randall was useless and made no difference.”

@LW4477 commented:

“Look who is calling the kettle black! The ANC did such a great job when they ruled the capital. Don't make me laugh you useless, corrupt politicians!”

@MarkSyson2 wrote:

“The ANC left the city with so much joy, that the majority of voters decided to no longer vote for them.”

@billy_rugg added:

“Obviously, the ANC will call it cowardice. Need to justify why they never resign.”

