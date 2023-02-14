Former Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme has no intention of returning to the party

Despite being an avid supporter of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, she said not even her election would make a difference

Van Damme said the party needs to fix its systemic issues, leading many to believe she was referring to racism in the party

CAPE TOWN - Former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme is adamant that she will not return to the political party.

Van Damme has been an avid supporter of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, who plans to challenge DA leader John Steenhuisen. She welcomed Phalatse’s decision and said there is hope for the party to be saved from “anti-intellectualism”.

However, the former DA MP shut down any possibility of her returning to the party. Taking to , Van Damme said systemic issues in the party need to be fixed.

“I have chosen a new path in life, and I intend to see that work through. Politics isn’t the only route to bring about change,” she added.

Van Damme added that choosing a party to support “goes deeper” than its service delivery record. She said she needed a heart connection with the party.

The former DA MP also suggested that the party is failing to grow because it does not connect with the people despite offering better service delivery. According to TimesLIVE, Van Damme added that the party seems to lack intellect, capacity and basic knowledge of the country’s constitutional democracy.

Mzansi reacts to former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme’s remarks

@pataderp said:

“Stop trying to suggest Phalatse has a chance of winning. We know this is purely setting DA up so your “editorials” have free reign on bashing them: level 3000 race-baiting. She has no real support, was a poor mayor and made her bid too late."

@_bsspotter1 commented:

“This one is not needed. Next.”

@Winkie1306 posted:

“Helen Zille the racist is to blame.”

@myopinionis7 wrote:

“Praise be! She was no good. Another tantrum-throwing entitled one… she can join the other aggrieved ones.”

@GI_Irvin added:

“Issues? Just say racism or Helen Zille, one of the two, because wow, tip-toeing is for the weak. She has retired and no one stepped up, now she was forced out of retirement.”

