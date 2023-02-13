In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke on government’s plans to end corruption

Ramaphosa said the formation of the Special Tribunal and the Investigating Directorate had made a considerable impact

The president’s newsletter failed to inspire South Africans who took to social media to call for action instead

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the country is winning the war against corruption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed corruption in his weekly newsletter. Image: Janine Schmitz

Source: Getty Images

In his weekly newsletter, the nation’s leader touched on some of the more notable achievements made to increase security in the country. He said building strong and independent institutions has been vital.

Ramaphosa said the establishment of the Special Tribunal and the Investigating Directorate (ID) had turned the tide against corruption. He expressed joy over the work done by the units.

The Special Tribunal was created to assist the Special Investigating Unit to speed up civil claims against people accused of corruption and recover stolen funds. Ramaphosa said about 119 cases worth over R12 billion have been enrolled at the tribunal, according to SABC News.

While the ID was established in 2019, it is expected to increase its activity in 2023. It forms part of the National Director of Public Prosecutions’ office and has worked on several serious corruption cases, including those related to state capture.

News24 reported that 187 accused people had been taken to court in 32 state capture and corruption cases, and about R12.9 billion in funds and assets have been frozen. Ramaphosa said government is working hard to rebuild the country and rid it of corruption.

Mzansi unimpressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s newsletter

@Epfizert said:

“Doesn't he make that commitment every year?”

@WaywardVulcan commented:

“This is why there has yet to be a single conviction related to either the Zondo report or any other corruption-related crime.”

@Edned88 posted:

“At least we won't judge your talking but what we see you doing, all we need is action.”

@Zapper88701808 wrote:

“What a joke. This fool should shut up as he can only speak lies.”

@Raymond68079939 added:

“Please can we have a list of his Cadres that are in prison… then we evaluate his BS!”

Source: Briefly News