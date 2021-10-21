A South African expert the situation in Eswatini could get worse if King Mswati III does not engage with protestors

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed a few delegates, including former Justice Minister Jeff Radebe, to have talks with King Mswati regarding the unrest

The people of Eswatini have been cut off from internet services, however, many African people have taken to social media to show their support

ESWATINI - Thembinkosi Dlamini, a senior executive at Oxfam South Africa, says Eswatini's King Mswati III should immediately establish discussions with pro-democracy protestors.

Dlamini says King Mswati needs to engage with protestors in order to avoid the country's situation deteriorating further.

The citizens of Eswatini have had their internet connection severed as pro-democracy protests continue. Images: AFP

Eswatini has been embroiled in protests since late June 2021 with many people looting and burning down shops and businesses linked to King Mswati. The citizens want an end to the last surviving monarchy and are calling for democracy to be implemented, SABC News reports.

Dlamini believes the situation in Eswatini could have been prevented.

Violence escalates in Eswatini, leaving many injured

Almost 80 Eswatini citizens have been injured in Mbabane, the capital city. The United Nations has since deployed troops to help with the ongoing violence in the embattled country, according to IOL.

It is said that the army and police of Eswatini have been dispersing all crowds using teargas and rubber bullets. However, on Monday gunshots were heard, leading to the death of one person.

In the city of Manzini, more than 30 people were taken to hospital and are being treated for gunshot wounds.

The government has also since cut off the internet connection for certain services, which has made it difficult for many to provide details or share images on social media of what has been happening in the country as the protests continue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with King Mswati

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) reportedly had a telephonic discussion with King Mswati on Wednesday about the ongoing unrest.

Ramaphosa has asked delegates to fly to the Kingdom of Eswatini to engage with King on Thursday. Former Justice Minister Jeff Radebe is one of the delegates who will be sent by Ramaphosa, reports TimesLIVE.

Africans continue to show support

Many people across the African continent have continued to show their support to the people of Eswatini under the #EswatiniProtests.

Some South Africans are calling for a boycott of MTN South Africa because of the internet being shut down in Eswatini.

Briefly News put together a few of their comments below:

@danielmarven said:

"Is SADC happy about situations in #Eswatini #EswatiniProtests"

@buy_mall said:

"I have made this call before, please listen. Let us show our solidarity to the Swazi people by boycotting MTN SA, hitting them in their pockets. Every day, for one hour, do not use their network, be it data or calls. Let's say at 12 noon. #EswatiniProtests"

@MikeRamothwala said:

"Watching the images coming out of Swaziland, I can tell you that King Mswati days are numbered, let’s just hope that our government intervene before things get worse. #EswatiniProtests"

@UBGK12 said:

"eSwatini remains one of the most brutal absolute monarchies on earth and the very last one in Africa. People there are being hunted like dogs for asking for their fundamental rights. This can't be ignored any further, for the sake of a more stable Africa. #EswatiniProtests"

@lavidaNOTA said:

"@ntsikimazwai called for a boycott of Swaziland & I thought she was being extreme. Our taxes cannot fund the Kingdom anymore. We need to boycott MTN for the sake of #EndSARS #EswatiniProtests & we must boycott the #RwandanTyranny… Enough is enough! #AfricanLivesMatter #NotYetUhuru"

Eswatini Protests: King Mswati orders closure of schools, Africans show support

Briefly News previously reported that schools in Eswatini have been closed down for an unknown period following an order from King Mswati III. This comes after pro-democracy protests in the small country began to intensify.

In addition to pro-democracy protests, students have also been demonstrating and calling for free education. A number of students have been missing classes as part of their demonstrations.

Sonke Dube, the president of the Swaziland Youth Congress, says the King's decision to close schools will have an adverse effect on the academic year, according to a report by SABC News.

