Eswatini Protests: King Mswati Orders Closure of Schools, Africans Show Support

King Mswati III has made the decision to close down all schools because of ongoing protests for democracy

Students in the small country stated that while the closure of schools may be a disadvantage for they will use it as an opportunity to join strikes

Public transporting has stopped all operations in Eswatini until two leaders who were arrested earlier this year are released from prison

ESWATINI - Schools in Eswatini have been closed down for an unknown period following an order from King Mswati III. This comes after pro-democracy protests in the small country began to intensify.

In addition to pro-democracy protests, students have also been demonstrating and calling for free education. A number of students have been missing classes as part of their demonstrations.

Students in Eswatini say that they will be joining pro-democracy protests since schools have been shut down. Image: Ludovic Marin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sonke Dube, the president of the Swaziland Youth Congress says the King's decision to close schools will have an adverse effect on the academic year, according to a report by SABC News.

Dube argues that closing down schools instead of addressing the concerns students have will render the schooling year void because schools have closed down on numerous occasions because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

In another SABC News reported that Eswatini students have stated that the closure of schools will give them the opportunity to join the pro-democracy protests that have taken over the country.

Transport drivers join Eswatini democracy strikes

Public transport operators in Eswatini have also joined the ongoing protests in the country. The industry is halting all operations until two pro-democracy lawmakers have been released from prison, according to News24.

Members of Parliament Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube were imprisoned earlier this year, just as protests were kicking off in Eswatini.

Commuter bus drivers and private taxi operators stated that they would not go back to work until their demands are met.

African continent comes together in support of Eswatini

Africans have taken to social media in support of the people of Eswatini. Here's what they had to say:

@danielmarven said:

"Democracy is paving its way in #Eswatini.. Revolution is unpacking ❤️. People of Swaziland shouldn't be tired of fighting the injustice thru been subjected to #EswatiniProtests"

@NalediChirwa said:

"If you're wondering, the calls for democracy in Swaziland are still ongoing and stronger than before. Children are involved. 80 primary and high schools shut down. King Mswati isn't sparing anyone. Please amplify the cries of our brothers and sisters. #EswatiniProtests"

@MyOphinyon said:

"I am not sure if @_AfricanUnion sees that things change and aren't like before. Africa has us young people and we think different and we adapt to this changing world. They need to let it go. Yes we need old history to learn but not to block our future #EswatiniProtests"

@Khetfwa said:

"We've normalized this oppression long enough. Solo kutsiwa "emaSwati atiwa ngenhlonipho", "we're a peaceful nation" "pulpit of Africa " basho basicaphata nje.It really is time. Enough is enough #EswatiniProtests ✊"

Eswatini Protests: Amanda du Pont pleads with the world to help her country

Briefly News previously reported that Eswatini-born media personality Amanda du Pont has broken her silence over the ongoing protests currently happening in her home country.

Taking to social media, the actress shared that she had been silent out of fear for her family’s safety. Penning a long and emotional plea, the starlet asked the world to not turn a blind eye on their plight.

"My people are in trouble and their lives at risk as we speak! Please I need your help to spread the word. I have been silent in fear of my family’s lives who are in eSwatini, that they might be targeted. This is a revolution and we as the youth and promise of tomorrow stand up against an absolute monarchy.”

Source: Briefly.co.za