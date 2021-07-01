Eswatini Protests: Amanda du Pont Pleads with the World to Help Her Country

Amanda du Pont, who hails from Swaziland, has broken her silence about the ongoing protest action currently taking place in the country

The media personality urged the world to take note of what she described as injustice taking place in her homeland

The starlet's pleas were met with sympathy from social media users, many of whom pledged their solidarity with the citizens of Eswatini

Eswatini-born media personality Amanda du Pont has broken her silence over the ongoing protests currently happening in her home country.

Amanda du Pont has added her voice to the cries against the violence in Eswatini. Image: @amandadupont

Taking to social media, the actress shared that she had been silent out of fear for her family’s safety. Penning a long and emotional plea, the starlet asked the world to not turn a blind eye on their plight.

"My people are in trouble and their lives at risk as we speak! Please I need your help to spread the word. I have been silent in fear of my family’s lives who are in eSwatini, that they might be targeted. This is a revolution and we as the youth and promise of tomorrow stand up against an absolute monarchy.”

“The king is having unarmed civilians shot who are caught in the streets, ridiculous curfew has been implemented at 6pm and human rights violated by shutting down the internet so the rest of the world doesn’t hear of the news.

“They have shut electricity and threatening to shut water. What is happening is a crime against humanity. The people are fighting for a multi party democracy and basic human rights taken away by monarchy. Majority of our country is poverty stricken and has had enough of the repressive government.”

Her emotional post got the attention of social media users and many echoed her words, while others thought otherwise.

@veli1943 said:

“I stand with Emaswati and feel your plight. However, multiparty democracy is not the panacea that you think it is. Look at the failure that is SA. Perhaps a more accountable and responsive government is what Eswatini needs.”

@omphile9443 said:

“SADF and SAPS should go help those innocent people. Here in SA they are busy with Jacob Zuma and alcohol.”

The protests have sparked major discourse on social media and many have expressed concern over the escalating violence

Tensions escalate as protesters burn down brewery belonging to Eswatini king

Briefly News reported that protestors in Eswatini are said to have burned down a brewery King Mswati has shares in. The protestors are demanding that the country takes a new direction and elects a prime minister.

They are also calling on the implementation of a multi-party democracy. According to The Citizen, the government in Eswatini decided to implement a ban on internet access as well as impose a curfew from 6pm to 5am.

The government stated that the curfew was implemented due to concerns of Covid-19 infections.

