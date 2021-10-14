SA to Reach 20 Months in State of Disaster: “Dlamini Zuma Is Drunk on Power”

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended South Africa's National State of Disaster to 15 November, 2021

The extension was officially gazetted by the Minister, thus confirming that South Africa will be in this State for 20 months in total

There is little to confirm that Mzansi may be moved out of a State of Disaster with President Cyril Ramaphosa linking eased restrictions to a higher vaccination rate

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - Minister of Cogta Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended South Africa's National State of Disaster by another month. The extension has already been gazetted until 15 November, 2021.

The aforementioned was announced on Wednesday, 13 October. The State of Disaster was first implemented and declared on 15 March last year which makes the total time the country has spent in this state amounting to almost 20 months.

Reports stated that there is a slim to no chance that it will not be extended into the festive December season and into next year.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended the National State of Disaster by another month. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to BusinessInsider, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that a summer sans heavy restrictions will not be capable without an increased vaccine rate. This means that the country will need to vaccinate over 270 000 people per day - given these are single doses.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A report by TimesLIVE revealed that the National State of Disaster comprises of measures put in place by Government to protect citizens in a case where death, disease, damage to property or injury may be prevalent.

Mzansians are over it as they share their thoughts about the extension

@KgantsiThato shared:

"Heh lenna I have been asking myself that question gore when will it end... But they hate accountability so we might be heading for another 18 months of the national state of disaster."

@BrandonRennie8 wrote:

"@MYANC is a state of disaster."

@SABananaRep said:

"#DlaminiZuma is drunk on power. When it suits the politicians, as in courting 'adoring' crowds during #LGE21, alls well & good. The rest of the time state of disaster is #NDZ #Ramaphosa's power trip."

Mzansi responds to 2 Gqeberha shops being petrol-bombed: "South Africa is a war zone"

In other news making headlines, Briefly News recently reported that the South African Police Service has confirmed that two foreign national-owned stores in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape were petrol-bombed on Wednesday evening, 13 October.

One of the shops was located in Kwazakhele and the other in Zwide and it appears to have been an arson attack. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu says no one sustained any injuries as a result of the attack and the police are to make arrests, according to a report by SABC News.

Police are looking into whether these two incidents are related to the violence that occurred in Korsten on Wednesday afternoon between taxi drivers and foreign nationals, according to Naidu.

Source: Briefly.co.za