Orbit College secured the ticket to the Betway Premiership after their narrow win

Cape Town City might struggle to keep talented players in their ranks, like the in-demand rising star, Emile Witbooi

Cape Town City has been relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship after losing 1-0 to Orbit College. The win for Orbit sees them gaining promotion to the Betway Premiership. The Mswenko boys, as they are affectionately known, came into this match knowing that maximum points would see them roaring into the Premiership.

Their previous game against the Casric Stars had given them a slender 1-0 win at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium last Saturday.

The game began at a frenetic pace with the Citizens pressing and keen to get on the scoring front, and Orbit were content to manage the game without imposing their authority.

Cape Town City had a promising start in the match

The former Betway Premiership team had their best opportunity in the first 20 minutes, when they came so close to scoring, but the attempt barely troubled Orbit goalminder Sekhoane Moerane, who was equal to the task.

In return, Orbit barely gave the City's veteran goalkeeper Darren Keet much trouble as the game remained in a stalemate.

A couple of minutes after the half-time, Orbit broke the deadlock through Letsie Koapeng, who beat his marker before slotting past Keet. The introduction of Emile Witbooi and Fortune Makaringe with an attempt to get a fresh pair of legs proved futile, with desperate efforts by the Citizens to throw everyone in attack all in vain.

Even though the dying stages of the game were a nervy finish for Orbit College, they were able to hang on to a famous victory that got them the coveted ticket to the Betway Premiership.

Orbit College's road to the play-offs

Orbit College had qualified for the play offs due to being second in the Championship, after Durban City. Now their victory over the troubled Citizens of Cape Town will see them joining the Citizens of Durban.

Disastrous year for Western Cape in South African football

The relegation of Cape Town City hits the final to the coffin of Western Cape in as far as football concerned. Cape Town Spurs was also relegated to amateur football and the province has no representation in the Premier Soccer League National Executive Committee, a negative plight for the province.

Where to from here for Cape Town City?

Cape Town City had so much promise founded in 2016 and at one point it was on an upwards trajectory in South African football, with the current Kenyan head coach Benni McCarthy ,one of their most successful coaches. The club won the Telkom Knockout Cup in 2016,MTN 8 in 2018 and had their best finish in 2017-17, finishing in third.

Now with their fate but sealed,it could turn out difficult to keep promising young talent in their ranks such as the enterprising Emile Witbooi who has courted interest from many European clubs and has reportedly been on the radar of English Premieship giants,Chelsea.

