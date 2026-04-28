Wandile Duba was involved in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium, where his work rate and attacking involvement helped Chiefs grind out a 1-1 draw

He has added to his season output with goals in domestic competition, strengthening his case as a developing attacking option in the Chiefs squad

Off the field, his name trended on X after fans reacted to posts linking him to a rumoured girlfriend, with the conversation quickly spreading across football and lifestyle timelines

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Kaizer Chiefs star Wandile Duba is enjoying life at Amakhosi and has produced some delightful football for his team’s legion of supporters.

Kaizer Chiefs star Wandile Duba during a Betway Premiership match. Image:@wandile_duba09

Source: Instagram

He was instrumental in the Soweto Derby played on Sunday, 26 April 2026, where he played a key role in the 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

It is not only his on-field displays that have attracted attention to Duba but also his off-the-field life. Recently, his rumoured girlfriend trended on X, with fans raving about her beauty.

Fans divided as Duba’s girlfriend trends

@Mthokoz03904289:

“Let’s hope ukuthi ngeke imshiye lentombazane uma kphela imali”

@Zingelwayo_12:

“Muhle ucherry wayo intwana”

@tusqoo:

“Top top player.. I’ve been saying it for a long time.”

@Simkhad7:

“If a woman touches her hair more and more, she belongs to the street…”

@Tjskhosana:

“Easily the best player in the league at the moment!”

@mluleki_bimba:

“She is so beautiful”

@av_mka1:

“Lol he cooked Sibisi izolo”

Watch the clip below:

Duba’s growing influence: goals, confidence and consistency

Duba’s contribution for Kaizer Chiefs has been crucial, as he also scored in the team’s 3-1 win over Orbit College, where he found the net alongside summer signing Siphesihle Ndlovu.

His performances were also hailed by Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze following Amakhosi’s 2-0 win over Magesi FC. The Burundian tactician praised the Kaizer Chiefs academy graduate for finally opening his scoring account after 11 appearances and a single assist this season.

“Wandile Duba hasn’t had a lot of game time, but scoring this goal will boost his confidence,” Kaze told SuperSport TV.

“It’s encouraging to see players stepping up as we approach the season’s final stretch. We’ll need everyone contributing to finish strongly.”

Wandile Duba made his Kaizer Chiefs debut in the 2022/23 season. Image:@wandile_duba09

Source: Instagram

Duba came through the Kaizer Chiefs development system, progressing from youth football into the senior team. He is part of a generation of young Chiefs players promoted to refresh the squad with pace and energy.

He was born on 27 June 2004 in Lenasia, South Africa, and joined Chiefs after early development at youth level, including time in structured academy football. He made his debut in the 2022/23 season and scored his first senior goal for the club in 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs star ruled out with injury

Briefly News also reported that a Kaizer Chiefs star would be out of action for some time as he is recovering from a hamstring strain

The midfielder missed the Glamour Boys' last game in the Betway Premiership, and the club is yet to confirm when he will return to action.

Source: Briefly News