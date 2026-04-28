A veteran rally driver’s weekend in Belgium took an unexpected turn during a competitive stage that had him in strong contention

A sudden incident on the course brought proceedings to an early halt for one of the sport’s most recognisable names

The episode quickly sparked discussion across motorsport circles, with attention turning to safety and split-second decisions in rallying

A Formula One driver and champion was involved in a rally crash on Sunday, 26 April 2026, in Belgium.

Jos Verstappen and his co-driver pictured before the crash. Image:@Rallyeyesport

Source: Twitter

Jos Verstappen, who is the father of F1 driver Max, was forced to retire from the Rallye de Wallonie after he lost control of the car and it struck a tree. He survived without any injuries. This was confirmed by Rallye des Wallonie on its social media platforms.

Verstappen Snr, 54, who is the reigning national rally champion, had been running third heading into Sunday's stage before what was described as having "violently gone off the road this morning". Both Verstappen and co-driver Jasper Vermeulen were unhurt, although images showed extensive damage to the car.

Verstappen had also been competing together without his usual co-driver Renaud Jamoul for this year's edition, who was unavailable following surgery on an ankle problem.

As seen in the post below:

Rallye De Wallonie crash and safety reactions

Reactions from the global motorsport community have been widespread online.

@afikkusan9618:

“The fact that driver and co-driver escaped unharmed really shows how safe the standard of modern WRC machines are. WRC cars are not only fast and agile in off-road conditions, but also extremely safe.”

@tonyver45:

“My goodness. These rally vehicles must have phenomenal passenger protection!”

@TobysiAlex:

“And this is exactly what Max is worried about and why he won’t race rally.”

@rupertcchandler:

“I assume he got out and gave the tree a good beating!”

Watch the clip below:

Driver dies in crash as Max Verstappen leads tributes

The incident comes shortly after a driver tragically lost his life on Saturday, 18 April 2026, following a horrific multi-car crash at the Nürburgring circuit in Germany.

Four-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen was also competing but was not involved in that incident. He later paid tribute on social media, saying he was shocked by the day’s events and reflecting on the dangers of motorsport. He extended his condolences to the driver’s family and loved ones.

Jos Verstappen in the Oracle Red Bull Racing garage during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 19, 2026 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Image; Mark Sutton

Source: Getty Images

In other Formula 1 news, legendary driver and Porsche racing icon Hans Herrmann passed away at the age of 97. His death was announced on Friday, 9 January 2025, by Porsche. Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher has also recently recovered from a health scare and is no longer confined to bed.

Lewis Hamilton calls for Grand Prix to come to Africa

Briefly News previously reported that seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has implored Africans to take back their continent in a moving speech at the Australian Grand Prix on Thursday, 5 March 2026.

Hamilton, who has African roots and has visited Kenya, Rwanda, and Benin during his summer breaks, is also the first black F1 driver.

Source: Briefly News