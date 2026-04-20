A fatal multi-car crash at Germany’s iconic Nürburgring has left the motorsport world in mourning

Veteran driver Juha Miettinen lost his life during a qualifying race, while six others escaped serious injury

Max Verstappen and the wider racing community have paid tribute, highlighting the ever-present risks of the sport

A driver tragically lost his life on Saturday, 18 April 2026, following a horrific multi-car crash at the famous Nürburgring circuit in Germany.

After a serious accident in qualifying for the 24-hour race, the race continues the following day with the starting grid. Image: Thomas Frey

Source: Getty Images

The 66-year-old Juha Miettinen died after the accident occurred during the first qualifying event for the Nürburgring 24 Hours race. He crashed approximately 25 minutes into the race.

Four-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen was also competing but was not involved in the incident. He later paid tribute on social media.

Writing on Instagram, Verstappen said he was shocked by the events of the day and noted that, while motorsport is widely loved, the incident served as a stark reminder of its dangers. He added that his heartfelt condolences were with Miettinen’s family and loved ones.

Tributes have continued to pour in on social media, with friends and members of the motorsport community remembering Miettinen as a passionate and ever-present figure at the circuit. One friend said they had known him for 20 years and described him as someone who never seemed to tire of driving at the Nürburgring, always arriving with a smile. Another described him as a regular competitor and “gentleman driver”, adding that he died while living his passion in a sport that is both beautiful and dangerous.

Nürburgring crash halts race

Following the accident, the race was immediately stopped and later red-flagged. Paramedics were dispatched swiftly to the scene, but despite their efforts, they were unable to save Miettinen. He was transported to the medical centre, where he was later pronounced dead. The six other drivers involved in the collision were examined, with none reported to be in a life-threatening condition.

After a serious accident during qualifying for the 24-hour race, the race continues the following day with the starting grid. Image: Thomas Frey

Source: Getty Images

Official statement confirms Juha Miettinen’s death

In an official statement, race organisers confirmed that Miettinen had died at the medical centre, while the other six competitors were taken for further examinations.

They explained that the serious accident involving seven drivers occurred in the early stages of the opening race of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers on 18 April 2026. The race was immediately halted to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations.

Officials added that, despite the rapid response from emergency services, medics were unable to save Miettinen after he had been extracted from his BMW 325i. All attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful. They further stated that the other six drivers were taken to the medical centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary checks, confirming that none of them were in a life-threatening condition.

Organisers also confirmed that the race would not resume on Saturday evening and that a minute’s silence would be observed in Miettinen’s memory during Sunday’s grid formation.

In other Formula 1 news, legendary Formula 1 driver and Porsche racing icon Hans Herrmann passed away at the age of 97. His death was announced on Friday, 9 January 2025, by Porsche. Also, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher recently recovered from a health scare and is no longer confined to bed.

Lewis Hamilton calls for Grand Prix to come to Africa

Briefly News previously reported that seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has implored Africans to take back their continent in a moving speech at the Australian Grand Prix on Thursday, 5 March 2026.

Hamilton, who has African roots and has visited Kenya, Rwanda, and Benin during his summer breaks, is also the first black F1 driver.

Source: Briefly News