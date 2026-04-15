Footage has surfaced of the moment Martha Mani Rantsofu was gunned down at a tyre fitment centre in Vanderbijlpark

The Emfuleni Local Municipality told her family that she feared for her life after uncovering corruption linked to tenders at the municipality

South Africans took to social media to express outrage at the murder, noting how whistleblowers in the country were often silenced

Footage has surfaced of Martha Mani Rantsofu’s murder, sparking outrage online. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Chilling footage of the murder of Martha Mani Rantsofu has surfaced online, sparking a wave of reactions.

Rantsofu, an official from the Emfuleni Local Municipality, was gunned down in Vanderbijlpark on 30 March 2026. She was shot while waiting for her vehicle to be serviced at a tyre fitment centre.

Before her murder, she told her family that she feared for her life after uncovering corruption linked to tenders at the municipality. Her brother said they did not know why, but understood that it was related to her work. She worked in the municipality’s finance department, dealing directly with residents on municipal accounts and debt-related matters.

Video footage shows Rantsofu’s final moments

In the video, which has been widely circulated on social media, a lone gunman can be seen casually walking toward where the 39-year-old finance department employee was waiting. Within seconds, the man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at her at close range.

The video shows Rantsofu collapse, while the man runs away. No attempt was made to rob her, and there was no confrontation between the pair as well, suggesting that she was the victim of a hit.

Investigations into the murder continue, and no arrests have been made yet.

Police at the scene of the shooting where Martha Mani Rantsofu was gunned down. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on the video footage

Social media users weighed in on the surfacing of the video footage, expressing frustration at how easy a life was taken in the country.

@jaybug1313 exclaimed:

“Why the laws don't change, I will never understand. People are assassinated with no hesitation or remorse. This is really messed up.”

@Mlumthe said:

“The killing of auditors, accountants and other investigative authorities, because they're executing their duties, should be considered a treasonous act. It's an act which seeks to cripple the very fibre of society.”

@MAKALIVUSE added:

“Someone out there knows this guy, and they have seen this video. Let it be a girlfriend, wife, sister, brother, cousin or aunt, but trust me, someone out there knows this person, but ke.”

@sobhuza101 claimed:

“People must know that South Africa is finished. You must never become a whistleblower. South Africa is finished. You will never achieve anything. You will become a statistic only. This is not China, where people are patriotic; this is Africa.”

@SechabaM stated:

“When Thabo Mbeki said municipalities have hitmen on their payroll, no one took note. That's why we still have hostels accommodating people who don't live in townships. These are faceless people who don't work. This is their work.”

@ThembaniM16 added:

“Criminals no longer fear our laws. Our justice system fails to make punishment for crime a deterrent. Our courts, instead of dealing with crime, are busy with academic exercises. We have lost the plot.”

Witness recalls the moment Rantsofu was shot dead

Briefly News reported that a witness described the moment that Rantsofu was shot dead shortly after arriving at a tyre fitment centre.

The witness, who worked at the business, described the traumatic experience of fixing a tyre beside her body after the shooting.

Rantsofu's brother also spoke about having to clean the blood from the area after the fatal shooing in Vanderbijlpark.

Source: Briefly News