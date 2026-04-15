A jewellery store at Highveld Mall in eMalahleni was robbed in a brazen daylight incident, marking the second such crime in under a week

Three suspects were shot dead while police are still on the hunt for more suspects

A second clip captured chaos outside the mall as a gunshot heard when police shot the third suspect

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Three suspects were shot in a brazen jewelery store heist in Emalahleni. Images: seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/ Getty Images and @Abramjee/X

Source: Getty Images

EMALAHLENI – Three suspects were shot dead in yet another jewellery store robbery, this time at Highveld Mall in eMalahleni.

The incident marks the second such robbery reported within a week, raising fears among shoppers and business owners.

Video captures robbery in progress

According to information circulating on social media, a video shared by crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee shows two men exiting a jewellery store carrying large baskets, believed to be filled with stolen items.

In the footage, the voices of two women can be heard reacting in disbelief, exclaiming that the suspects were carrying what appeared to be store stock.

“Yhuu, istocko,” they are heard saying.

A second video, reportedly taken outside the mall, captures a chaotic scene as people run in different directions.

Three suspects shot dead

Reports say a group of armed robbers targeted the store, but an armed response unit quickly intervened, resulting in an exchange of gunfire inside and outside the mall. Two suspects were fatally wounded inside the premises, while a third was shot and killed outside during the chaos.

Several other suspects reportedly managed to flee the scene and remain at large, with the South African Police Service (SAPS) launching a manhunt to track them down. Despite the violent incident, mall management has confirmed that the centre remains open and has assured the public that it is safe for shoppers.

Investigations are expected to continue as police work to track down the suspects.

See video:

Social media reactions

@klivesean said:

"Jewellery stores must leave shopping malls, and switch to online shopping."

@heartbile said:

"Is there some sort of criminal revolution happening in this country. Everyday is something."

@musangwe032072 said:

"Criminals doing as they please in south africa. the state has completely lost control of the country."

@mxc4 said:

"Shem, its desperate times for the tenderpreneurs. No more comfy crime desk jobs. They have to do the manual labour now."

@sethuuuuu said:

"Crime is now becoming a problem."

Robbery in Gqeberha

In a related incindent, a robbery at a coffee shop at Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape has resulted in a contest of opinions on crime levels in the country. The robbery presumably took place in the morning of 9 April 2026. The video began with an ordinary coffee shop scene: customers used their laptops while enjoying the food the coffee shop offered. The peace of the morning was broken when a group of three men entered the establishment. The three men spread across the shop and immediately started taking the laptops.

Police are stil on the hunt for other suspects that were involved in the robbery at Highveld Mall. Image: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that footage of another brazen robbery at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping surfaced. Armed robbers shot and wounded two security company officers on Sunday, 12 April 2026, during their robbery of Premji’s Jewellers, sparking panic at the mall and surrounding businesses. The five men opened fire on first responders to the crime, and while the men initially escaped, they were arrested later. Jewellery estimated to be valued at R3 million was recovered.

Source: Briefly News