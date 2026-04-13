Video footage has surfaced of the panic following the armed robbery at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban

Police wasted no time in tracking down the suspects and arresting them in Umlazi, where the items were found

Social media users weighed in on the incident, with some recalling what it was like inside the mall at the time of the robbery

Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza from the KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Provincial Commissioner spoke to Briefly News about the robbery

Video has surfaced of the armed robbery at Gateway Theatre of Shopping. Image: Emgedeni Podcast (Facebook)/ Flashpop (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – New video footage has surfaced of a brazen robbery at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

Armed robbers shot and wounded two security company officers on Sunday, 12 April 2026, during their robbery of Premji’s Jewellers, sparking panic at the mall and surrounding businesses.

The five men opened fire on first responders to the crime, and while the men initially escaped, they were arrested later. Jewellery estimated to be valued at R3 million was recovered.

Video surfaces of panic inside the Gateway Mall

Following the robbery, shootout and escape, videos surfaced on social media of the panic inside the mall during the traumatic event. One video showed shoppers inside the Checkers head gunshots rang out from within the store. Shoppers could be heard screaming and running for cover, as guards closed the doors of the store amid the chaos.

A video from another store showed shoppers running for safety as staff tried to piece together what happened. The camera then focused in on the aftermath of the robbery at Premji’s Jewellers.

Police arrest five individuals

Speaking to Briefly News, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza from the KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Provincial Commissioner, confirmed that five men were arrested.

Colonel Magwaza explained that the five suspects, aged between 20 and 44, were arrested in Umlazi. He also confirmed that the items were recovered after police received information that the men were preparing to sell them.

“Whilst processing the scene at the mall, police received crucial information that the suspects in the robbery were seeking a buyer of the stolen items at Umlazi,” he said.

Colonel Magwaza stated that the arrest was effected by members of the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit, as well as the eThekwini District Task Team.

Officers not only recovered the stolen items, but also clothing, bank cards and mobile routers. The suspects will appear before the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

South Africans express concern online

Social media users weighed in on the videos, questioning whether shoppers were okay, while others expressed concern about the rise in the number of malls being targeted.

SpaceExp asked:

“Are the staff okay?”

Leeann exclaimed:

“Gateway is not safe.”

Gurl Kandy-Fragrance & Beauty stated:

“I literally have no more desire to go to shopping malls anymore because of this. Being in Johannesburg, this is a weekly occurrence.”

@pillow^^ recalled:

“I was there, and I literally ran for my life and hid in the nearest shop.”

Afrose Akbar stated:

“We were hiding with the kids in Mr Price Home. It was so scary.”

SLICKSTA said:

“It was the most traumatising experience. I was at Clicks.”

Lainey added:

“We were there with the kids. We saw everyone running towards us, and we ran out with the kids too. Terrifying.”

Clearwater Mall heist video shows jewellery store rampage

Briefly News reported in 2024 that a video of the rampage inside a jewellery store during a robbery at Clearwater Mall went viral.

Police arrested seven suspects in the aftermath of the incident as they tried to make their getaway, which led to a shootout.

Then Police Minister Senzo Mchunu praised the swift effort to arrest the suspects, who appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

Source: Briefly News