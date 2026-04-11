A Gauteng man in his late thirties has died following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, 11 April 2026

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a roadside barrier

Emergency responders indicated that they found a single male occupant inside the vehicle

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A man in his late thirties has died following a single-vehicle crash. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, KEMPTON PARK - A man in his late thirties has died following a single-vehicle crash on the R21 northbound near the Voortrekker Road off-ramp in Kempton Park during the early hours of Saturday morning, 11 April 2026.

Driver lost control of the vehicle

According to IOL, the City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services confirmed that the crash occurred at approximately 03:24 after the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a roadside barrier. Emergency responders indicated that, on arrival at the scene, they found a single male occupant inside the vehicle. He was assessed by paramedics but was declared dead at the scene. Authorities further confirmed that the deceased was later transported to the Germiston Mortuary by Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services.

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Spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald of the City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services stated that emergency services received the call for the motor vehicle accident at about 03:24 on the R21 northbound, shortly before the Voortrekker Road off-ramp in Kempton Park. He reiterated that the incident involved a single vehicle that had lost control before striking a roadside barrier.

Crash were under investigation

MacDonald added that the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department attended the scene and confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the crash were under investigation. He stated that only one lane was affected while emergency and recovery operations were underway, and traffic continued to flow through the area.

MacDonald also conveyed condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased on behalf of the City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services, describing it as a difficult time for those affected. Motorists were urged to drive with caution, adhere to speed limits, and remain vigilant, particularly during early morning hours when visibility and road conditions may be challenging.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a roadside barrier. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Facebook

Other vehicle accidents

South Africans were devastated by the loss of life after a hospital patient died in an accident in the Free State. The accident happened in the morning on the N8 road. The province’s Department of Health said that a tyre on the light motor vehicle burst and lost control, colliding with the ambulance in the process. Eight people were moderately injured, six had light injuries, and one person was critically ill.

At least five people died in an accident on the N1in Modimolle on 1 April. The death toll could rise as emergency management services work to identify the bodies. A light motor vehicle and a bakkie were involved in the accident. The accident has affected travellers on the N1 between Mookgophong and Modimolle as holidaymakers prepare for the Easter Weekend.

A 13-year-old boy is the sole survivor of a horrific accident that claimed the lives of three people on the R67 between Seymour and Whittlesea. The youngster survived the fatal crash between a sedan and a sport utility vehicle (SUV), which resulted in the SUV catching fire. The accident occurred at approximately 1 am on 3 April 2026, as Good Friday got off to a bad note in the Eastern Cape.

Source: Briefly News