Two separate transport crashes in KwaZulu-Natal injured 21 schoolchildren requiring immediate medical attention

In the first incident, a KZN bus accident left three learners with serious injuries, while another crash involved a minibus taxi

KZN authorities launched an Investigations into both incidents, with no fatalities reported despite the crash severity

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

21 learners aged between 10 and 16 required medical treatment. Image: ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - Emergency teams in KwaZulu-Natal teams responded to two separate transport crashes involving schoolchildren in KwaZulu-Natal between 07:30 and 08:00, with 21 learners aged between 10 and 16 requiring medical treatment, on Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

21 leaners injured in two KZN crashes

The first incident occurred on the P483 near the Karbochem turn-off in Newcastle, where a bus carrying about 30 passengers lost control while navigating a corner and veered off the road into a ditch. Emergency responders triaged the injured at the scene. Three learners sustained serious injuries, including suspected spinal trauma and multiple fractures, while seven others were treated for minor injuries such as soft tissue trauma and lacerations. The Newcastle Fire Department and local traffic authorities assisted with coordination and scene safety. Traffic on the P483 was disrupted for more than an hour as crews stabilised the scene and transported the injured to local hospitals.

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Shortly afterwards, a second crash was reported on Khan Road in Pietermaritzburg, where a minibus taxi transporting learners lost control, crashed into a boundary wall and overturned. One learner was seriously injured, while ten others suffered minor injuries and shock. The Fire Department and SAPS secured the area to allow paramedics to treat the victims. Traffic was affected for about an hour. Paramedics stabilised all 11 patients at the scene before transporting them to nearby medical facilities. Authorities have launched investigations into both incidents. Emergency teams indicated that, despite the severity of the crashes, no fatalities or life-threatening injuries were recorded.

Emergency responders triaged the injured at the scene. Image: ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

Other vehicle accidents in SA

Two learners from Vryburg in the North West died on 9 April 2026 after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident. The accident happened on the N14 from Delareyville to Vryburg. One of the vehicles was carrying four pupils when it collided with a truck. The driver of the light motor vehicle and the two pupils, Kitso Mathope and Remofiloe Mtshengu, died on the scene. Two other pupils were rushed to the hospital.

Two separate accidents involving scholar transport vehicles were reported in Gauteng and the Free State. In the first incident, a vehicle transporting learners reportedly crashed in Dawn Park, east of Johannesburg. One learner injured in the crash has gone into a coma. In a separate incident, emergency services responded to a crash on Raymond Mhlaba Road in Bloemfontein, involving a passenger bus, a scholar transport taxi and a motor vehicle.

A hospital patient died in an accident in the Free State on 9 April 2026. The accident happened in the morning on the N8 road. The province's Department of Health said that a tyre on the light motor vehicle burst and lost control, colliding with the ambulance in the process. Eight people were moderately injured, six had light injuries, and one person was critically ill.

Source: Briefly News