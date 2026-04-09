2 Vryburg High School Learners Killed on N12 on First Day Back at School
- Two high school learners in the North West lost their lives on the day schools opened
- The two were involved in an accident on the N14 on their way to school
- One of the vehicles was transporting four pupils, and a case has been opened
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For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
VRYBURG, NORTH WEST— Two learners from Vryburg in the North West died on 9 April 2026 after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident.
According to IOL, the accident happened on the N14 from Delareyville to Vryburg. One of the vehicles was carrying four pupils when it collided with a truck. The driver of the light motor vehicle and the two pupils, Kitso Mathope and Remofiloe Mtshengu, died on the scene. Two other pupils were rushed to the hospital.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za