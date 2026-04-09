Two high school learners in the North West lost their lives on the day schools opened

The two were involved in an accident on the N14 on their way to school

One of the vehicles was transporting four pupils, and a case has been opened

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Two learners from the same high school died in an accident in Vryburg. Image: John Mkhize/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

VRYBURG, NORTH WEST— Two learners from Vryburg in the North West died on 9 April 2026 after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident.

According to IOL, the accident happened on the N14 from Delareyville to Vryburg. One of the vehicles was carrying four pupils when it collided with a truck. The driver of the light motor vehicle and the two pupils, Kitso Mathope and Remofiloe Mtshengu, died on the scene. Two other pupils were rushed to the hospital.

Source: Briefly News