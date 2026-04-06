A 14-year-old boy was killed in a tragic crash on the M25 in KwaMashu on Sunday afternoon

Reports allege he was driving, with his intoxicated father as a passenger

The incident drew widespread reaction online, with many social media users blaming the father for the son's untimely demise

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a tragic crash on the M25 in KwaMashu. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU NATAL —South Africans have been left shocked and outraged after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a tragic crash on the M25 in KwaMashu on Sunday, 6 April 2026

Reports alleged that the teenager was driving his drunk father when the accident occurred.

What happened?

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), officers were dispatched at around 4 pm after receiving multiple reports of a serious accident. On arrival, they found a blue Toyota Corolla Quest that had overturned several times.

Preliminary reports indicate that the teenager was allegedly behind the wheel, travelling in the eastbound lane, when he failed to negotiate a bend. The vehicle veered off the road, rolled multiple times, and eventually came to a stop in the opposite lane.

Tragically, the boy was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

It is further alleged that the boy’s father, who was a passenger in the car, was under the influence of alcohol at the time. Authorities believe this may have led to the minor being allowed to drive. The father was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Social media reactions

The tragedy has also triggered a wave of reaction on social media. Journalist Desan Thathiah weighed in on X, writing: “The bottle or your son?”, a comment that struck a nerve and sparked a slew of responses from shocked South Africans.

See X post here:

@Iketleng72 said:

"We know what kind of a man/father he was."

@misumuzi_4 said:

"This is a very sad incident. May his soul rest in peace. Alcohol must be banned in this country."

@Aunty83225B said:

"He made his choice, wait until he gets sober, reality will sink in."

@ZinhleMasango6 said:

"He will live with the guilt for the rest of his life cause he made a wrong decision."

@SandraRedman12 said:

"So unnecessary and tragic may the young man rest peacefully."

3 articles on drunk driving

An official, who can’t be named until he has appeared in court, was arrested after he was caught driving drunk. The official was nabbed by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

A minibus taxi driver was taken into custody on Monday morning, 26 January 2026, after being found allegedly driving under the influence near a primary school in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. The driver's alcohol level was recorded at 0.37, well above the legal limit for professional drivers.

Two South African Police Service officers were arrested for drunk driving. One officer was from Port Edward and was arrested after he was found with alcohol of 1.05 milligrams per litre. The second officer was found to have a level of 0.85 milligrams per litre, four times the legal limit.

The father, who was found intoxicated in the passenger's seat, was handed over to the police for further investigation. Image: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that a devastating accident on Olifantsfontein Road and South View left two people dead, and a teenage girl seriously injured on 20 March 2026. Reports said the head-on collision between an Audi and a Toyota Avanza was a result of drunk driving. The 30-year-old male driver of the Audi, who was under the influence of alcohol, was arrested at the scene of the accident.

Source: Briefly News