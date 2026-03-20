A head-on collision on Olifantsfontein Road claimed the lives of a young girl and the Avanza driver

A 16-year-old passenger was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment

The 30-year-old Audi driver, found with a 0.64 alcohol reading, has been arrested and faces multiple charges

A head-on collision on Olifantsfontein Road claimed two lives. Image:@ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

EKURHULENI – A devastating accident on Olifantsfontein Road and South View has left two people dead, and a teenage girl seriously injured on 20 March 2026.

According to Arrive Alive, officers from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Clayville Precinct responded to the scene where a head-on collision between an Audi and a Toyota Avanza had occurred.

More details about the accident

Preliminary reports indicate that the 30-year-old male driver of the Audi was under the influence of alcohol when he collided with the Avanza. Tragically, the young girl, aged between 10 and 11, and the Avanza’s driver succumbed to their injuries and were certified dead on the scene by paramedics.

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A 16-year-old female passenger in the Avanza sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Tembisa Tertiary Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Driver suspected of drunk driving

EMPD officers conducted an alcohol test on the Audi driver, which returned a reading of 0.64. He has been arrested and is expected to face multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving, culpable homicide, and fleeing the scene.

Authorities have appealed to drivers to exercise caution and avoid driving under the influence, underscoring the severe consequences that reckless driving can have on innocent lives.

Head-on collision in Pretoria

In similar news, five people tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision on the R566 near Rama City in Akasia, north of Pretoria. The crash occurred on 18 March 2026. According to reports, a truck veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a light motor vehicle carrying five passengers. Other reports state that rocks had been placed on the road, and the vehicle may have swerved to avoid them before crashing into the truck.

Articles on drunk driving

A minibus taxi driver was taken into custody on Monday morning, 26 January 2026, after being found allegedly driving under the influence near a primary school in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. The driver's alcohol level was recorded at 0.37, well above the legal limit for professional drivers.

An official, who can’t be named until he has appeared in court, was arrested after he was caught driving drunk. The official was nabbed by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Two South African Police Service officers were arrested for drunk driving. One officer was from Port Edward and was arrested after he was found with alcohol of 1.05 milligrams per litre. The second officer was found with a level of 0.85 milligrams per litre, four times above the legal limit.

EMPD officers conducted an alcohol test on the Audi driver, which returned a reading of 0.64. Image: @ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

Briefly News reported that Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, reported that more than 500 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Creecy briefed the media at the Kranskop Toll Plaza on the N1 in Limpopo on Easter Monday in 2025. South Africans were impressed by the effectiveness of law enforcement.

Source: Briefly News