A minibus taxi driver was arrested for driving under the influence near a primary school in Katlehong

The driver's alcohol level was recorded at 0.37, well above the legal limit for professional drivers

The ongoing inspections aim to ensure the safety and compliance of scholar transport vehicles across Gauteng

A minibus taxi driver was arrested for drunk driving outside a primary school in Katlehong. Image: Centralnewsza/X

GAUTENG, EKURHULENI - A minibus taxi driver was taken into custody on Monday morning, 26 January 2026, after being found allegedly driving under the influence near a primary school in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

Taxi being driven with its door open

The driver, who was transporting commuters at the time, drew police attention when officers noticed the taxi being driven with its door open. After stopping the vehicle, traffic officials conducted a breathalyser test and determined that the driver’s alcohol level was well above the legal limit. Authorities conducting inspections in the area said the driver’s alcohol reading was recorded at 0.37, far exceeding the permitted limit for professional drivers. In addition to the drunk-driving charge, the driver is also expected to face charges related to vehicle non-compliance, including improperly fitted number plates.

The arrest took place while national traffic police and officials from the Gauteng Transport Department were inspecting scholar transport vehicles near Ntuthuko Primary School. The operation forms part of ongoing efforts to ensure that vehicles transporting learners meet safety and roadworthiness requirements. Officials indicated that similar inspections will continue across the province as part of broader compliance and road safety measures.

Traffic police arrested the driver when they realised he was more than three times over the legal limit. Image: ArriveAlive/X

